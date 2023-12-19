Ricardo was safely transported to Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Sussex County. (Photo: Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue)

On Thursday, December 14, a Texas longhorn steer captured the hearts of New Jerseyans as well as the entire nation’s attention. The bull, named Ricardo, wandered onto the train tracks at Newark Penn Station, causing up to 45-minute delays between Newark Penn and New York Penn Station. Inspired by the event—and perhaps hoping for a cash cow—NJ Transit has created a stuffed animal version of Ricardo, which they are selling for $20.

Nj Transit’s 6″ Ricardo the Bull sells for $20, with a portion of proceeds going to support the real-life Ricardo at Skylamnds Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

After being safely captured, Ricardo was taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Sussex County. Thankfully, Ricardo is now resting comfortably at his new home, where he can graze to his heart’s content and not worry about any more trains.

A portion of the proceeds from the Ricardo stuffed animal will go directly to supporting the real-life Ricardo at the animal sanctuary. You can pre-order your Ricardo plush here, with expected release on January 3, 2024.