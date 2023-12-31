The Immaculate Conception 2023 football season never got off the ground as the school opted to not field a team. But the high school is optimistic that the program will restart in 2024. The Lions football team is shown last season after scoring a touchdown against Pope John. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

As the hours tick away for year 2023, there is one area high school that hopes 2024 will bring plenty of success in athletics including the return of one sport to its fold.

While other teams were practicing for the 2023 season to come, Montclair Immaculate Conception High School made the difficult decision to suspend the football program for this past fall season.

But the high school is optimistic that the Lions football team will return to the gridiron in the fall of 2024.

While the loss of the 2023 football season remained painful, Immaculate Conception Athletic Director James Risoli and the rest of the athletics department stayed positive and looked toward other options to fill the gap left by football.

“The loss of our football program was difficult,” said Risoli at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. “The ripple effect was felt by both those past and present with connections to Immaculate Conception. However, it caused new doors to open and enabled us, as a school, to peer in detail at other programs we currently have and perhaps needs we may need to address.”

The decision to cut the football program was made based on poor participation numbers, as well as deteriorating facilities. The Lions football team is shown during a timeout against Hudson Catholic in the 2022 season. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“Between dwindling numbers and an unfortunate accident at our field house that caused us to lose over $50,000 worth of equipment, we felt it best to stop and reevaluate,” said Risoli.

Coming into the 2023 school year, the other sports offered at Montclair Immaculate remained while plans were made to add multiple new sports and expand the track and field program.

Aspirations are high that both the Immaculate Conception boys and girls basketball teams will add to the trophy case at the school this winter.

“Besides our state-ranked boys and girls basketball teams, Immaculate offers girls and boys volleyball, indoor and outdoor track, and softball,” said Risoli at the start of the new school year. “We are actively planning for a boys and girls soccer program, expansion of the track and field team, and fencing.”

This past season was the first year Immaculate Conception has offered soccer in its history. Initially playing as a club team, Risoli is excited at the potential to become a full varsity team in the future.

“Soccer has been introduced to Immaculate for the first time in its nearly 100th-year history,” said Risoli before the fall season started. “We brought in a wonderful coach, Kevin Flynn, and had a great showing with daily continued interest as a club team this season. The hope is to apply for an SEC schedule as soon as possible.”

The soccer program, headed by Flynn, initially operated as a club team and has plans to graduate to a varsity level within a year or two. Since football was suspended, Codey Field was converted for the soccer program. Both boys and girls had the opportunity to participate, and interest from the beginning was high.

“We had 14 players and had 90 percent attendance every practice, so we definitely have interest in the sport,” said Flynn. “Just a matter of taking the next step so the program can play at the competitive scholastic level of competition.”

The Montclair Immaculate club soccer team did not play any official matches this season. Instead, the team focused on intrasquad scrimmages that allowed the team to build chemistry and learn the fundamentals of the game.

“We didn’t get to play any games against teams,” said Flynn. “We had a team of 14 players, so I instituted Friday Gator Games to keep the competitive spirit alive. The winners of those games got Gatorade. One game we had a tie and it kept going till it was too dark to play so everyone got a Gatorade.”

The newly instituted soccer program isn’t meant to be a placeholder until football returns. The soccer program is here to stay and will continue to work towards obtaining varsity status for the time being.

As for the Montclair Immaculate football program, it won’t be gone forever. ICHS is continuing to evaluate the situation and is looking for ways to return to the program as quickly and efficiently as possible. Hopefully this time with adequate facilities and a higher level of participation.