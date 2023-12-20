In the spirit of giving, Loopwell, a community space in Montclair that connects people to purpose and well-being, has launched its second annual “Mittens On Maple” community holiday drive.

Loopwell is collecting donations of mittens, gloves, hats and scarves, and its founders—Debbie and Sean Looney and family—will display on a mitten wall (the fence at Glenfield Park) for the community to take free of charge on Christmas morning.

“This holiday season, let’s come together to spread warmth and kindness,” said Deb Looney, founder of Loopwell. “By donating mittens, you are not just giving a piece of clothing, you are providing comfort, protection and a sense of community. Loopwell is overjoyed to see the positive impact we can make when we join forces to keep the community warm during the holidays.”

How to Donate to “Mittens on Maple”

Drop off your donations at Loopwell: 80 Maple Avenue, Montclair. A donation bin is located at the back door of the parking lot.

You can order from Amazon and have it delivered to Loopwell: 80 Maple Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042