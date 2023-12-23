Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) has announced the 2023 NJ-11 Heroes and two honorees are from Montclair—Madeline Gale and Reubena Spence.
“Each year, my office and I receive so many incredible submissions for our yearly Heroes program. This year is no different. I am so moved by the amazing people throughout our district making a difference in the lives of others. This year’s list of 25 amazing heroes includes teachers, community leaders, volunteers, healthcare providers, caregivers, and more. All are inspiring citizens whose stories should warm everyone’s hearts this holiday season. It is programs like this one that exemplify why I am proud to represent New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District,” said Rep. Sherrill.
All 2023 Heroes live or work in NJ-11 and were nominated by residents of the community. Gale and Spence were nomiated by their nephew, Noah Gale.
Gale and Spence told Montclair Local they are honored to be among community leaders, teachers, volunteers, healthcare providers, volunteers and others who have impacted other people’s lives in a positive way.
“We want to thank our dear nephew Noah Gale for nominating us, and we are grateful to Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and her team for recognizing us for their 2023 Heroes of NJ11 program!” share Gale and Spence, who added, “We also recognize Noah for how much he loves, and volunteers to help, the Montclair community!”
Gale and Spence say they do community work for many organizations because they have a commitment to fighting for justice, equality and equity for all people. They co-founded and help to lead Out Montclair and work as Montclair Civil Rights Commissioners and with Montclair Mutual Aid and Montclair NAACP because they care deeply for the rights of all people.
“We clearly do not do this work alone. We are just two people who are part of large teams of other committed volunteers who also want to make this world a better place for LGBTQIA+ folks, people of color, women, people who are disabled, older adults, and all others affected and impacted by intolerance and discrimination.”
Heroes will receive a congressional certificate recognizing their contributions to the community.
The NJ-11’s 2023 Heroes are:
- Allison Gogarty, Morristown
- Anthony Del Tufo, Nutley
- Bridget Powers, Mountain Lakes
- Christina Ferrante, Morristown / Wayne
- Donna Lee Dragone, Totowa
- Donna Tissot, Denville
- Farah Rahman, Totowa
- Grace Clemente, Denville
- Ira Drucks, Livingston
- James Spango, Essex County
- Jessica Tomalo, Boonton
- John Leshchuk, East Hanover
- Julie Maykish, West Caldwell
- Kai McNiel, Millburn
- Lois Sackett, Rockaway Township
- Madeline Gale and Reubena Spence, Montclair
- Marty Kane, Jefferson and Gay Ann Bucci, Rockaway
- Nicole DiMaggio, Chatham
- Richard Loveless, Roseland
- Robert Rogers, Morristown
- Sandy Goodman, Livingston
- Sergeant Faegist Adlam, Picatinny Arsenal
- Simeon Cohen, Livingston
- Susette Bato, Belleville
- Taek Sung Cho, Cedar Grove
To read about each of the 2023 Heroes and their inspiring story, click here.