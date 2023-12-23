Reubena Spence, left, and Madeline Gale have received many honors for their work in the community. This photo is from a May gala at The Woman’s Club of Upper Montclair. in which they were honored. (COURTESY OF VENTURE STUDIOS)

Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) has announced the 2023 NJ-11 Heroes and two honorees are from Montclair—Madeline Gale and Reubena Spence.

“Each year, my office and I receive so many incredible submissions for our yearly Heroes program. This year is no different. I am so moved by the amazing people throughout our district making a difference in the lives of others. This year’s list of 25 amazing heroes includes teachers, community leaders, volunteers, healthcare providers, caregivers, and more. All are inspiring citizens whose stories should warm everyone’s hearts this holiday season. It is programs like this one that exemplify why I am proud to represent New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District,” said Rep. Sherrill.

All 2023 Heroes live or work in NJ-11 and were nominated by residents of the community. Gale and Spence were nomiated by their nephew, Noah Gale.

“My aunts Madeline and Reubena are huge advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights, women’s rights, and more. For the past 3 1/2 years, they have helped lead Out Montclair where people who are LGBTQ+ can be heard and in a safe space. Maddi and Reubena have also helped put on the largest Pride Month festival in New Jersey. This year in 2023, the Montclair PrideFest grew and had more than 21,000 attendees. They are also on many other committees such as the Montclair NAACP, Montclair Mutual Aid, and the Civil Rights Commission.” Noah Gale

Gale and Spence told Montclair Local they are honored to be among community leaders, teachers, volunteers, healthcare providers, volunteers and others who have impacted other people’s lives in a positive way.

“We want to thank our dear nephew Noah Gale for nominating us, and we are grateful to Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and her team for recognizing us for their 2023 Heroes of NJ11 program!” share Gale and Spence, who added, “We also recognize Noah for how much he loves, and volunteers to help, the Montclair community!”

Gale and Spence say they do community work for many organizations because they have a commitment to fighting for justice, equality and equity for all people. They co-founded and help to lead Out Montclair and work as Montclair Civil Rights Commissioners and with Montclair Mutual Aid and Montclair NAACP because they care deeply for the rights of all people.

“We clearly do not do this work alone. We are just two people who are part of large teams of other committed volunteers who also want to make this world a better place for LGBTQIA+ folks, people of color, women, people who are disabled, older adults, and all others affected and impacted by intolerance and discrimination.”

Heroes will receive a congressional certificate recognizing their contributions to the community.

The NJ-11’s 2023 Heroes are:

Allison Gogarty, Morristown

Anthony Del Tufo, Nutley

Bridget Powers, Mountain Lakes

Christina Ferrante, Morristown / Wayne

Donna Lee Dragone, Totowa

Donna Tissot, Denville

Farah Rahman, Totowa

Grace Clemente, Denville

Ira Drucks, Livingston

James Spango, Essex County

Jessica Tomalo, Boonton

John Leshchuk, East Hanover

Julie Maykish, West Caldwell

Kai McNiel, Millburn

Lois Sackett, Rockaway Township

Madeline Gale and Reubena Spence, Montclair

Marty Kane, Jefferson and Gay Ann Bucci, Rockaway

Nicole DiMaggio, Chatham

Richard Loveless, Roseland

Robert Rogers, Morristown

Sandy Goodman, Livingston

Sergeant Faegist Adlam, Picatinny Arsenal

Simeon Cohen, Livingston

Susette Bato, Belleville

Taek Sung Cho, Cedar Grove



