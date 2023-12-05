The season for giving is upon us and Montclair Mutual Aid is calling on the community to make the holidays special for families in need.

Since 2020, Montclair Mutual Aid has held their “Adopt-A-Family” drive where donors can help provide various gifts requested by families in need. This year, Montclair Mutual Aid is helping to make the holidays brighter for 11 families.

“The reason we do it is because we still see that there’s a need,” said Aminah Toler, a member of Montclair Mutual Aid. “For families struggling, things have not slowed down because we’re out of a pandemic.”

At their annual Thanksgiving drive, Montclair Mutual Aid served over 200 families who were in need. “The needs of people in town have greatly increased,” Toler said. Montclair Mutual Aid is only able to help 11 families this year, but Toler said there are at least four more families on a waiting list.

Jessica Henry has volunteered with Adopt-A-Family for the last three years and said she is in awe of what happens when a community bands together. “Adopt-A-Family gives everyone an opportunity to make another family’s holiday season just a little bit brighter,” Henry said. “People are struggling right now. If you’re able to help, it can make a real difference.”

Montclair Mutual Aid assigns “elves” to each family, whoserve as a connection between those who donate the gifts and the families. Mike Guerriero from Guerriero Gelato has also pledged to donate dessert to the families along with the gifts.

To contribute to the families, sign up here. Individuals can choose what to donate from the gifts listed for each family. Montclair Mutual Aid is also accepting donations via their Cash App ($mtcmutualaid) and their Venmo (@montclairmutualaid), where the last four digits are 9044 to confirm the payment. To send a check, write to Montclair Mutual Aid, PO Box 1773, Montclair, NJ 07042. The last day to submit a gift for a family is Dec.14.

For more information, email hello@montclairmutualaid.org.