Gloria Steinem (left) and Salamishah Tillet at MKA’s 2023 Hemmeter History Lecture Series, “Feminism Across Generations.” (NORMAN DESHONG)

Students from Montclair Kimberley Academy (MKA) and Montclair High School (MHS) came together on November 8, to meet with feminist icon Gloria Steinem and activist and author Salamishah Tillet as part of MKA’s 2023 Hemmeter History Lecture Series, “Feminism Across Generations.”

The MKA lecture series, featuring inspirational thought leaders, has been in existence for more than 25 years, but the collaboration between the two schools was a first, said Nigel Furlonge, MKA’s head of school. A group from MHS, comprised of 25 students and staff, joined MKA for the event.

“We have had the honor and privilege of having some amazing speakers and artists and change agents in our world,” said Furlonge of the lecture series, mentioning last year’s event featuring Wynton Marsalis and Isaiah Thompson. Students from MHS and MKA had the opportunity to attend a master class with Gloria Steinem and Salamishah Tillet. (NORMAN DESHONG)



Speaking of Steinem, Furlonge said: “She is one of those unique and rare humans that saw the world as it was in a moment and envisioned and imagined a very different world. She was way ahead of the curve on so many things. And it’s just great for our kids, and members of our Montclair community, to be able to tune in to her life, her story, her vision.”

From left to right: Nigel D. Furlonge (Head of School), Nicole Leta Brittingham Furlonge, PhD, Gloria Steinem, Salamishah Tillet, and David Hessler

(MKA Upper School history teacher and chair of Hemmeter History Lecture Series) (NORMAN DESHONG)

Furlonge called Tillet, who was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Criticism for her New York Times essays on race in arts and culture and is also an MKA parent, “a voice for change and thoughtfulness that is inspiring.”

“I wanted to be sure we created a space for our students to deliberately engage with artists, thinkers, writers, provokers,” said Furlonge, who was excited about bringing the two schools together, something he hopes will continue. “The questions from the Montclair High and MKA students were equally dynamic and thought provoking. I think for educators, just listening to the questions is, in and of itself, inspiring.”

The master class can be viewed in the video below.

During the evening lecture in the packed Weiss Auditorium at MKA’s Upper School, moderated by David Hessler, MKA’s Upper School history teacher and chair of the Hemmeter History Lecture Series, Steinem and Tillet discussed the origins of their friendship, the power of feminist leadership, and the critical role that race, gender, and age have played in shaping their actions, life experiences, and understanding of equality.

The wide ranging conversation included a discussion of the changing definitions and terms associated with feminism.

“So much of being a feminist is what you do in private, how you treat people when no one else is looking,” said Tillet.

When Steinem was asked how she stays motivated , the 89-year-old activist replied: “Optimism is a form of planning, and we just can’t give it up.”

Watch the MKA Hemmeter Lecture Series featuring Steinem and Tillet in the video below.