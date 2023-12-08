Montclair Kimberley ice hockey team held up the Montclair Cup last season as the Cougars defeated rival Montclair, 4-3, last January. MKA takes on Montclair this season on Jan. 19 at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair (4 p.m.). (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

After a successful 2022-23 season the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys ice hockey team looks to continue their run of good play into this year’s campaign.

The Cougars took home the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League (NJIIHL) Kelly Cup defeating Oratory Prep in the finals by a score of 6-1. Overall, MKA finished with a 16-4-2 record while tying Cranford for the NJIIHL Kelly Division regular season title. MKA eventually lost in the first round of the Non-Public NJSIAA tournament to Delbarton.

Their incredible season last year earned them a move up to the more challenging NJIIHL McInnis division.

“Teams (In the McInnis division) have a lot of depth and there are no easy games, ” said Montclair Kimberley head coach Tim Cook. “Every game will be a battle.”

For Cook and the Cougars they will look to win a McInnish regular season as well as a McInnis Cup title with the toughest competition expected to come from Governor Livingston, Livingston High School, and West Essex. Governor Livingston took home the McInnis regular season title as well as the New Jersey state Group C championship last season. There is also Summit who won both the McInnis Cup as well as the Union County Tournament title.

The Cougars are returning multiple key players from last season including junior Nicholas Sykora, the team’s leading scorer who finished with 33 goals and 17 assists. Sykora, son of former New Jersey Devils and two-time Stanley Cup champion Petr Sykora has already verbally committed to reigning NCAA D1 champions Quinnipiac University. Montclair Kimberley junior Nicholas Sykora holds up the Kelly Cup last season at South Mountain Arena. Sykora and the Cougars hope to hold up a McInnis Cup this season as they move to the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League McInnis Division. MKA hosts Cranford in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 8 at 4:15 p.m. at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Senior Gary Hu, who scored 10 goals and added six assists, and junior Henry McCann, 5 goals and 8 assists, also returning, have been named captains for the upcoming season, and bring firepower along with Sykora. The Cougars also plan to add a third captain in the middle of December.

Cook highlighted Hu’s skating, deception, and competitiveness as his key attributes. Cook also noted McCann’s physicality, strength, and leadership. The pair’s attributes led to both receiving captaincy for the Cougars.

Another notable player returning is senior Matt Bonarti, 7 goals and 9 assists. In addition, junior forward Evan Koserowski and sophomore defender Ibou Conteh are back this season. Hu, Sykora, and Bonarti all combine to make a dangerous top-forward line for the Cougars.

The top defensive pairing is the duo of McCann and freshman newcomer Ayan Flowers. Other notable newcomers include freshmen forwards Nathan Abebe and Adrian Canizares.

One of the biggest holes to fill this season is in goal. MKA graduated both of their netminders who basically split time in Aidan Meeker and Robert Lombardi.

For this season the Cougars are bolstered by a transfer in junior Daniel Canizares, who comes over from Nutley. In addition, freshman James Bronson is expected to alternate starts with Canizares as the team’s starting goalie.

Montclair Kimberley Academy open their season on Friday, Dec. 8 (4:15 p.m. at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair) with a massive test against Cranford, who moved into the McInnis with MKA. The Cougars faced Cranford twice last season, tying the first game 5-5 and losing the second 6-2.

With a daunting schedule ahead and entering a new division, it’s going to be a battle all season long for the Cougars. Playing as a team and keeping everyone available is critical to having a successful season.

Montclair Kimberley players celebrate winning the Kelly Cup last season at South Mountain Arena in West Orange. The Cougars move up to the McInnis Division of the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League this season. MKA hosts Cranford in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 8 at 4:15 p.m. at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“Developing and maintaining a team-first culture and staying healthy are key to having success this season,” said Cook.

Last season’s success was incredible for the Cougars and a season like 2022-23 would be a true testament to the ability and competitiveness of the team. However, for Cook and the Montclair Kimberley Academy boy’s hockey team, the goal isn’t always just about winning.

“(Our goals are to) play the game the right way, develop, compete every day, have fun,” said Cook.

MKA has a back-to-back tough pair of contests that might give them a hint where they stand in the McInnis Division when they travel to Summit (Dec. 19, 6:35 p.m.) and host Governor Livingston (Dec. 21, 4 p.m.).

Montclair Kimberley ice hockey schedule

(Home rink, Clary Anderson, Montclair)

Dec. 8 Cranford, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 11 at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Dec. 13 at St. Joseph, Metuchen, 4 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Summit, 6:35 p.m.

Dec. 21 Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 at Paul VI, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8 at Cranford, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 Livingston, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 12 Westfield, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 16 at St. Peter’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18 St. John Vianney, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Montclair, 4 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Pope John, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Westfield, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Livingston, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 29 West Essex, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1 Summit, 4 p.m.

Feb. 5 Governor Livingston, 8:35 p.m.