Montclair junior Julian Cauvin (31) was named to the All Super Essex Conference American Division first team. Montclair High School boys soccer’s highlight for the 2023 season was winning the SEC American Division title. The Mounties (13-4-3) also reached the Essex County Tournament final before losing to Seton Hall Prep, 2-1. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair boys soccer team can claim they won the trophy in one of the toughest division in the state.

The Mounties took home the Super Essex Conference American Division championship, the top division in Essex and possibly New Jersey.

Montclair finished with a 13-4-3 record that included reaching the Essex County Tournament title game where they lost a tough 2-1 defeat to Seton Hall Prep.

“I thought that we had a successful season this year and I’m proud of what the guys accomplished,” said Montclair head coach Toure Weaver. “At the beginning of the season, we weren’t on anyone’s radar, but we knew we had the talent and mindset to make some noise.”

Despite falling short of a county and a state championship, Weaver spoke to the squad’s strengths.

“The first thing that stands out was that this team was very competitive,” said the Montclair head coach. “In practices and training the guys always wanted to compete and win. That competitiveness brought energy and excitement to everything we did and also made it fun. I also thought the guys bought into a new system of play and excelled in moving the ball around the pitch.”

A prime reason for the success of the Mounties this season and the last few seasons were the seniors that included Jacob Bernstein, Gibson Adams and Derek Lacey who were all named to the All-SEC American Division first team while another senior, Tomer Salamon collected All American second team nod. Salamon was a co-leader in goals scored with six with junior Julian Cauvin who was also named to the All American first team.

In winning the SEC American, the difference was a 3-2 win at Newark East Side on Sept. 28.

“Winning the American Division in the Super Essex Conference is a big deal as its arguably the best conference in the state,” said Weaver who added that Montclair had not won the division in two years. “We had to beat three top 20 teams and tied another (West Orange) to earn that piece of hardware.”

Montclair senior Gibson Adams (6, right) celebrates with teammate, senior Erol Gumus after Gumus scored against Seton Hall Prep in the Essex County Tournament final that was won by the Pirates. Adams was named to the All Super Essex Conference Division first team. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Another key victory in taking the American title was a 3-2 win over Seton Hall Prep in overtime on Sept. 14.

“I think the guys realized how good we could be,” added Weaver. “It was also just a great game between two good teams. Lots of swings of momentum. Being up a goal most of the game and then conceding two late goals could have demoralized us, but we had no quit and found a way to get a late goal in regulation and then another in overtime to win by golden goal.”

The player that scored the golden goal in overtime against Seton Hall Prep was Cauvin who led the Mounties in assists with eight and points with 20.

“Julian is a very special player,” said Weaver. “He has a huge impact on each game. I really like his decision making on the ball. He picks correct times to play simple and move the ball — fits in well with the system and teammates — but also knows when the situation is suitable for his skill and magic to shine and make something happen. He has the skill and confidence to attack defenders going left or right. He had some big goals and moments in important games.”

One of the biggest losses to injuries this season was Bernstein who missed time including the ECT final but was still considered one of the top defenders in the county.

“Jake was the glue of the back line,” added Weaver. “After years of playing four in back line [defense], this year we went to three and Jake was a major reason we were able to find success with it. He reads the game very well, positions himself very well and has the bravery to bust up opponent’s attacking moments.”

Adams was one of the top Mounties scorers the last couple of years and scored a key goal in the come-from-behind 4-3 win over Columbia in the North 1 Group 4 state playoff game. He was a core player in the Montclair system. Montclair junior Cole Caviness (17) was named to the All Super Essex Conference American Division second team. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“Gibby does a great job of retaining possession when receiving from the back line and using his ability to turn and play forward,” said Weaver about Adams who had five goals and three assists. “The back line had the confidence to play his feet even when a defender had pressure on his back. He is a tricky and slippery dribbler and can escape trouble and run with the ball, putting lots of pressure on opponents. He can ping a ball, putting a ball on teammates feet 30 yards away, or strike a ball with pace on frame from distance.”

Another piece of the balanced Mounties offense has been Lacey who had a key goal in the 2-0 victory over Montclair Kimberley in the ECT semifinal. The senior controlled the pace of the game.

“He was great at changing the point of attack and helping our wide players find the ball with time and space,” said Weaver of Lacey who had four goals. “Lacey was superior in the air. He also was a weapon when he got forward and balls were passed or rolled out to him at the top of the 18-yard box. He had some great goals from that spot.”

Joining Salamon on the All American second team was junior Cole Caviness who added three goals and four assists on the season.

“Cole was always a threat as our number 9 [center/forward],” said Weaver who called Caviness an all-around player. “He occupied defenders and made opponents always account for him. He was a threat making runs in behind the back line or when we played into his feet. He can play in so many different ways and be effective.”

All Super Essex Conference

American Division

Montclair players

First Team

Jacob Bernstein, senior

Gibson Adams, senior

Julian Cauvin, junior

Derek Lacey, senior

Second Team

Tomer Salamon, senior

Cole Caviness, junior