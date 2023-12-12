If you’re a movie lover like me but find yourself struggling to keep your eyes open past 10 p.m.—especially with films being over 3 hours (yeah, I’m talking to you, Scorsese…), the Montclair Film Matinee Club is the answer.

On the first Wednesday of every month, you can choose between two new release films, starting at 11 a.m. Enjoy six movies for the price of five ($55 or $30 for members), and guarantee a great morning out at least once a month.

According to Tom Hall, the co-head and artistic director at Montclair Film, a Matinee Club unaffiliated with Montclair Film used to run before the pandemic had closed theaters. Hall’s team contacted them to see if they wanted to revive the program. Unfortunately, the people behind the club had moved on, so Montclair Film asked their permission to revive it under their banner.

“We are eager to welcome matinee lovers back to the cinema and hope that, by seeing films together, our patrons can find community at the movies, which is what we’re all about!” says Hall.

If your 2024 New Year’s resolution is all about more “me time” and treating yourself, this club is the perfect addition to your plans.

Montclair Film Matinee Club Movie Dates:

Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, February 7

Wednesday, March 6

Wednesday, April 3

Wednesday, May 1

Wednesday, June 5

Join the club here!