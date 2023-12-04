Montclair runs on the energy and generosity of volunteers who give their time and talent to so many local organizations. On Nov. 18, the Montclair Foundation/Van Vleck House & Gardens honored Kathy Wessling, a longtime supporter and tireless volunteer, at their annual Deck the Halls A Silver Night cocktail and dinner celebration.
The evening featured the beautiful sounds of Montclair High School’s Passing Notes vocal group who welcomed guests to the festive event that also featured a silent auction. The evening capped off days of festivities that included a curated holiday boutique, all helmed by fundraising leads Jeanie Givens, Betty Murphy and Marisabel Raymond, who were joined by many volunteers, including members of Montclair High School’s Key Club.
At the event, Wessling, after thanking family and friends, ended her speech with these words: “And don’t forget to volunteer!”