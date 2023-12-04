The Montclair Foundation’s Deck the Halls honoree, Kathy Wessling (MICHAEL STAHL)

Montclair runs on the energy and generosity of volunteers who give their time and talent to so many local organizations. On Nov. 18, the Montclair Foundation/Van Vleck House & Gardens honored Kathy Wessling, a longtime supporter and tireless volunteer, at their annual Deck the Halls A Silver Night cocktail and dinner celebration.

The evening featured the beautiful sounds of Montclair High School’s Passing Notes vocal group who welcomed guests to the festive event that also featured a silent auction. The evening capped off days of festivities that included a curated holiday boutique, all helmed by fundraising leads Jeanie Givens, Betty Murphy and Marisabel Raymond, who were joined by many volunteers, including members of Montclair High School’s Key Club.

At the event, Wessling, after thanking family and friends, ended her speech with these words: “And don’t forget to volunteer!”

At Deck the Halls, friends and neighbors were on hand to toast Kathy Wessling, the evening’s honoree. (MICHAEL STAHL)

Trustee Joaquin Stearns and Andrea Fernandez-Stearns (MICHAEL STAHL) Trustee Lissa Barrett and Board Chair Emer Featherstone (MICHAEL STAHL) Daren Rogers, trustee, Lauren Hooper, Alan Trembulak, trustee, Paul and Michele Sionas (MICHAEL STAHL)

Montclair High School’s Passing Notes a capella club (MICHAEL STAHL) Montclair High School Key Club volunteers (MICHAEL STAHL)