Montclair celebrates after defeating Bergen Tech, 3-2, in the state tournament with a goal from senior Maddy Goldstein on the road in Hackensack in October. Montclair girls soccer team finished with an 8-8-2 record this past fall as they reached both the Essex County Tournament and state quarterfinals. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Projections are always high for the Montclair High School girls soccer program that has a history of winning titles.

The Montclair High School girls soccer program always has a laundry list of championships that are proudly presented at every home game, but the game of soccer is cruel.

A young, inexperienced squad combined with a difficult scheduling made finishing with an 8-8-2 record and reaching the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament an accomplishment.

“We saw enormous growth from our very young team,” said Montclair head coach Ashley Hammond. “We saw great leadership from our senior players. We picked a very tough schedule and challenged the girls. At no time did they lose the desire and attitude that we demanded, and we played some attractive soccer. Overall, we had a blast as a staff and team.”

For the 2023 team there were a couple of games of note and it was the overtime victories that Hammond called are ‘always fun’.

And both came in tournaments, a 1-0 victory over Bloomfield in the first round of the Essex County Tournament (Oct. 12) and a 3-2 win at Bergen Tech in the first round of the state tournament.

Senior Evie Campbell scored in overtime in the win over Bloomfield and senior Maddie Goldstein got the game-winner in extra time in the victory over Bergen Tech.

“We played a great game against a higher seed on the road, and we won a great one in overtime,” said Hammond. “Similarly, our games versus Bloomfield at home was an overtime win and they are always fun.”

In terms of postseason honors, senior Lucy Parker and junior Morganne Zinn grabbed All Super Essex Conference American Division first team honors. On the All American second team there were a trio of Montclair players — senior Evie Campbell, junior Angie McGlaughlin and sophomore Carla Osborne. A pair of juniors, Cara Flynn and Sonia Haynes, were placed on the All-American honorable mention list.

Montclair junior Angie McGlaughlin (22) looks to move forward against Bergen Tech in the state playoffs. The Mounties defeated Bergen Tech, 3-2, in overtime. McGlaughlin was named to the All Super Essex Conference American Division first team. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Parker’s inclusion on the first team had to do in being a ‘leader’ especially in the back.

“No surprise here,” said Hammond about Parker being named to the first team. “Great leader, great player and a great kid. Thoroughly deserved for such a great player and leader.”

Zinn was one of the Mounties top offensive forces with five goals and five assists despite being moved around all over the field.

“Morgane is so dangerous that she is on top of all the opposition’s must stop lists,” said Hammond. “This year she selflessly played in a number of different positions for us, and she would start on most teams in the state.”

Campbell was the leading goal scorer for the Mounties with six while adding four assists.

“Like Lucy, an amazing leader and one that we will miss terribly,” said Hammond. “Like Ang (McGlaughlin) Evie could easily have been on the first team, great kid, great player and great leader.”

McGlaughlin had four goals and five assists to propel Montclair.

“Ang is a pure baller,” said Hammond. “Silky and skilled on the ball she was our rock in the middle. Ang could easily have been on the first team.”

Along with Parker, Osborne was a ‘fierce’ defender.

“Carla was another versatile player for us,” said Hammond. “As a sophomore she has a bright future. A fierce defender and great striker of the ball. We are super excited about her junior year to come.”

In terms of Flynn and Haynes on the honorable mention list. Flynn was coming off an ACL injury the previous season while Haynes was a utility player who could play everywhere on the field.

“Flynnie was fantastic and will be a huge part of our team next year, her speed and ball striking will be real weapons next year,” said Hammond. “Sonia was the soccer version of a Swiss Army knife. Sonia sacrificed all of the time playing wherever we needed her. With injuries and tactical switches, we asked a lot of Sonia and she selflessly played her heart out all over the field. Great season for her and she will be a force next year.”

All Super Essex Conference Montclair celebrates after senior Evie Campbell (center) scored against Bergen Tech in the state tournament. Campbell was named to the All Super Essex Conference American Division second team. The Mounties defeated Bergen Tech, 3-2, in overtime in October. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

American Division

Montclair Girls Soccer

First Team

Lucy Parker, senior

Morganne Zinn, junior

Second Team

Angie McGlaughlin, junior

Carla Osborne, sophomore

Evie Campbell, senior

Honorable Mention

Cara Flynn, junior

Sonia Haynes, junior