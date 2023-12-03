Montclair senior Paloma Donado played some of the best-of-the-best in Essex County and the state at first singles and received an All Super Essex Conference American Division first team nod. The Montclair girls tennis team finished with a 7-7 against a tough schedule that included some of the best teams in New Jersey including neighborhood rival, Montclair Kimberley. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair girls tennis team has to face a labyrinth of some of the best teams in New Jersey.

And that was the case as the Mounties finished with a 7-7 record with five of the defeats coming at the hands of four of the top squads in New Jersey in Montclair Kimberley, Newark Academy, Livingston and Millburn.

“I thought there were no matches we lost that we could have reasonably won, given how strong the top four teams in our division — Newark Academy, MKA, Livingston and Millburn — are,” said Montclair head coach Guy Rabner. “They’re all top teams in the state.”

In terms of the victories, Rabner points to wins over the ‘strong teams’ Verona (4-1, Sept. 21) and Mount St. Dominic (3-2, Oct. 13).

Rabner believes his 2023 team had a little of everything for this season and for 2024. Montclair sophomore Ayla Ozkuzey made the best of her first varsity season at second singles. Ozkuzey was pegged for the All Super Essex Conference American Division honorable mention list. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“Senior leadership, depth of the team, improvement and success of the younger players, important to both the team’s present and future,” said the Montclair head coach.

The leader of the seniors was Paloma Donado who took home an All-SEC American Division first team honor.

And part of the future includes sophomore Ayla Ozkuzey and freshman Aviva Burch, who both placed on the All-SEC American honorable mention list.

Donado was named with the best-of-the-best in Essex County even though she had a below .500 record as the Mounties number one singles against some of the best tennis players in the county and the state.

“Paloma was named first team because, though her record wasn’t strong, she improved tremendously, was easily the best player on our team and competed well against the rest of the division and conference, which was loaded with top players in the state,” added Rabner. “She competed well and admirably. She’ll be missed. She had a great career at Montclair.”

Ozkuzey took on some quality tennis players in her first year on varsity and the arrow is pointing up for the next couple of seasons.

“Tremendous improvement,” said Rabner. “Lots of room to get better in the coming years. Hoping she’ll make great strides.”

Burch finished with a mark of 10-4 record. Like Ozkuzey, the arrow is only pointing up starting with the 2024 season.

“Love Aviva,” said Rabner. “Great competitor. Only a freshman with a huge ceiling. Almost beat players from Livingston, Newark Academy and Millburn, listing close matches in each case. Easily the team MVP. Hoping she’ll be the foundation of our team for the next three years.”