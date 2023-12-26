Montclair junior Jahi Whitney (24) looks for a teammate Millburn in a Super Essex Conference Colonial Division contest. The Mounties boys basketball team would fall 62-51 at Millburn on Dec. 19. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair High School boys basketball team has and will go through some rough patches this season.

The Mounties started 1-2 on the season after losing at Millburn, 62-51, on Dec. 19.

In the two losses Montclair played well in the first half only to have both of their opponents, Orange (59-57, Dec. 16) and Millburn (62-51, Dec. 19) take control in the second half. The Mounties defeated University, 76-49, in the season opener on Dec. 15.

Mounties head coach Cecil Stinson believes the cream will rise to the top in the final quarter of the 23-24 season.

“We’re playing some young guys,” said Stinson, who has a few sophomores and juniors in his rotation. “We’re trying to figure ourselves out and build that chemistry. We’re playing for February and March, and I think we will get there.”

In the loss to Orange, Montclair had a 15-point lead, but saw it dissipate and then watched the Tornadoes run by and take the Super Essex Conference Colonial Division tussle.

“At halftime we talked to them and told them we have to continue to be aggressive and go into the paint,” said Stinson about going against Orange. “Don’t play to the score but for whatever reason we did the exact opposite.”

Stinson points to one of the goals in winning the SEC Colonial Division even though the Mounties have lost to Orange and Millburn, two of the teams to beat. Montclair senior Ben Price goes up for the basket against Millburn in a Super Essex Conference Colonial Division contest. The Mounties boys basketball team would fall 62-51 at Millburn on Dec. 19. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair will have another shot at both teams at Orange, Jan. 18 and home against Millburn on Jan. 23.

The starting lineup for the start of the season includes a pair of sophomores, Merrick Olkowski and Tom Diomedi, to go along with returning players, senior Noah Hutchinson and junior Jahi Whitney. One of the big new additions is senior Ben Price who transferred from Immaculate Conception in Montclair.

In the early going, the big void on the floor is senior Shawn Kirkley who will not be on the floor until the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson STEAM High School that starts on Dec. 27. Even while being injured, Kirkley has participated in practices with his voice.

“His voice is important to this team and oftentimes I can hear him encouraging and pushing guys so much that I would forget he wasn’t actually practicing,” said Stinson. “I believe Shawn will bring a whole different level of energy when he returns.”

Stinson added that not having Kirkley on the floor has been part of the reason for the two losses but did not blame it entirely on that issue.

“Right now, Shawn Kirkley is a big part of what we are missing,” said Stinson. “Last year he was the heart of what we are doing and that is a lot of where our energy comes from. We can’t use it as an excuse and have to use the next man mentality.”

Also, the rotation includes sophomore Mezuo Okaro and two juniors, Myles Nicholson and Martin Quiros.

The top player from last season is back in junior Jahi Whitney who was an All-SEC Colonial first team player last season as a sophomore. Whitney led the Mounties in scoring with 23 points against Millburn.

“Jahi has improved tremendously over this offseason. His ball handling, outside shooting and perimeter skills in general have improved,” said Stinson. “He has become a better perimeter defender and has gotten stronger. I’m looking for Jahi to become more of a vocal leader, which he has been doing.”

In terms of Price, he comes over from neighborhood rival Immaculate Conception, one of the top teams in the state last year. Montclair junior Myles Nicholson (0) looks to drive against Millburn’s Chase Plotkin in a Super Essex Conference Colonial Division contest. The Mounties boys basketball team would fall 62-51 at Millburn on Dec. 19. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“Ben brings experience and leadership,” said Stinson about Price who had 24 points against Orange. “He comes from a top 20 team in the state, so he knows what it takes to win and compete at a high level. Ben is a strong defender, he’s athletic and when he gets it going, he can really shoot the ball well. Additionally, he can play both on and off the ball so we can put him at the point or move him off the ball.”

The two young starters in Diomedi and Olkowski are both physical presences inside.

Diomedi moves into the starting five after coming off the bench as a freshman. “He is a presence both offensively and defensively in the paint,” said Stinson about Diomedi who tied with Whitney for the team lead in points with 18 in the win over University. “During the off season he has improved his mid-range and three-point shooting. His ability to stretch the floor will really open things up for our guards.”

Off the bench Nicholson could make a big impact this season. “He has shown the ability to be a strong perimeter player and a high energy guy,” said Stinson. “He’s first to a lot of loose balls and rotates well out of our presses. He’s also shown the ability to help on the glass from the guard spot.”

Montclair Boys Basketball Schedule

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Dec. 27 Passaic Tech, Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson STEAM High School, TBD

Dec. 28 Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson STEAM High School, TBD

Dec. 29 Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson STEAM High School, TBD

Jan. 4 Newark Collegiate, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 Glen Ridge, Noon

Jan. 9 at Belleville

Jan. 11 West Essex, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Jan. 15 Newark Central, at Paterson STEAM High School, TBD

Jan. 16 University

Jan. 18 at Orange

Jan. 20 Essex County Tournament, TBD

Jan. 23 Millburn

Jan. 30 at Verona

Feb. 1 at Newark Collegiate

Feb. 6 Belleville

Feb. 8 at West Essex

Feb. 14 Immaculate Conception, 7 p.m.