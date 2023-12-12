Montclair junior Isabella Kuzyk (8) gets off a shot against Montclair Kimberley in the Oct. 30th rivalry battle that was won by the Mounties. Kuzyk was named to the All Super Essex Conference Liberty Division second team. The Montclair girls volleyball team finished with a 10-11 record for the season but won a pair of matches in the Essex County Tournament before falling in the quarterfinals. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair High School girls volleyball went through an equal number of highs as well as lows this past fall.

The Mounties finished with a 10-11 overall record that head coach Pam Reilly called the season a ‘Tale of Two Teams.’

“I was always confident in our ability to win but also haunted by our propensity for inconsistency,” said the Montclair head coach. “Our season could be likened to a rollercoaster ride full of exciting highs and disappointing lows. These extreme changes occurred during matches and sets alike. We displayed excellent potential throughout the season but finished with a 10-11 record that was in no way indicative of capabilities.”

For Reilly the highs were victories in the Essex County Tournament preliminary and first round where the Mounties swept both games – Immaculate Conception and Newark Academy in two sets each.

“Something that I preach to my teams is: “When you are the superior team, play like it,” said Reilly whose team defeated Immaculate, 25-6, 25-13. “Don’t give the opponent the notion that they can play with us. We took the lead and completely dominated the match against Immaculate.”

Montclair senior Margaux de Toustain (24) celebrates a point against Montclair Kimberley this past fall. de Toustain was named to the All Super Essex Conference Liberty Division honorable mention list. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

And in the next round the Mounties pulled away from Newark Academy, 25-18, 25-11

“Against a tough Newark Academy our team mindset and resilience would be the key,” said Reilly. Our first set was tightly contested. We recovered quickly from errors that usually lingered for several rallies. Our individual players understood and embraced their roles and with that we took command and never looked back. It was the performance for which both players and coaches had been waiting.”

Montclair senior Camila Herrera led the Mounties with an All Super Essex Conference Liberty Division first team. And junior Isabella Kuzyk garnered the All Liberty second team. Both seniors, Trinity Mankey-Akogbeto and Margaux de Toustain were placed on the All Liberty honorable mention list.

Herrera has been solid as the team’s setter, considered the quarterback on the court in volleyball. She was named the team’s most valuable player for three of her four seasons and averaged 15 assists per game this season.

“She was a four-year starter who carried the entire setting responsibility in her junior year,” Reilly said. “Although the team reverted back to a two-setter offense, Herrera reached a program milestone of 1,100 career assists. She possesses an amazing ability to turn a poor pass into a viable attack option for her hitter.”

One of the top offensive players for the Mounties was Kuzyk, who not only averaged five kills to go but also six assists per game.

Montclair senior Camila Herrera (17) sets up a play for the Mounties against Verona this season. Herrera was named to the All Super Essex Conference Liberty Division first team. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“Isabella is one of the most athletic players on the team,” said Reilly. “She possesses a setter’s soft hands and stepped up to the varsity level to share the load as the second, three rotations. She adapted to the intricacies and pace of our varsity offense but will have to take on even more challenges next season. We look for her to work on tempo offense, ball distribution and match ups.”

Mankey-Akogbeto and de Toustain received the division honors despite suffering injuries early in the season that set them both back.

“Both improved tremendously once they returned to action but were playing catch up for the remainder of the season,” said Reilly. “Trinity was on a tear in our American Division crossover match against Verona before dropping with an ankle injury. She also provided a spark in our final division match against Payne Tech (2-0 win Oct.6) and state match against Ridgewood (2-1 loss, Oct. 26).”

Despite missing time, de Toustain was second on the team in kills (63) only behind Kuzyk and third in service aces with 22.

“Margaux was a strong hitter who also showed improvement coming off of an injury,” said Reilly. “Margaux earned more back row playing time by virtue of a dynamic serve. She either provided easy points via aces or predictable attacks from our opponents.”