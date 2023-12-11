Montclair ice hockey teammates celebrate after senior Sam Rotella (10, center) who scored his fourth goal of the game in the season opener win against Oratory Prep. The Mounties ice hockey team started the season winning its first two games of the 2023-24 season including defeating Oratory Prep, 6-0, on Dec. 7 at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair in the season opener. Montclair also won 4-0 at South Brunswick on Dec. 8. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair High School ice hockey team hopes the opening faceoff of the 2023-24 season will be just the start of good things to come.

The Mounties have started off 2-0 after defeating Oratory Prep, 6-0, at home on Dec. 7 and then 4-0 at South Brunswick in an independent match on Dec. 8.

The win over Oratory Prep started what Montclair hopes will be a drive to win a New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League (NJIIHL) Kelly Division regular season and Kelly Cup tournament titles.

In his first game in a Montclair High School sweater, senior Sam Rotella registered four goals while junior Anders Jenkins and freshman Jaxon A. Parma chipped in a goal each.

Senior goalie Sam Korenbaum made 19 saves to preserve the shutout that included killing off an Oratory Prep five-minute major power play late in the third period.

In the victory over South Brunswick, Rotella added another hat trick while Korenbaum registered 18 saves to get his second shutout. Sophomore Jack R. Dunne added the other goal for the Mounties in the win on the road.

For Rotella, it was a return to where some felt he should have been when he entered high school instead of going to Montclair Kimberley. At MKA last season, Rotella was the second on the Cougars in goals scored, 22, only behind Nicholas Sykora.

“It’s a little weird,” said Rotella after the victory over Oratory Prep. “I like the school and the team. It feels good to be back and get a first win.”

He added that he knows there are a lot of hopes that his scoring prowess (more than 50 goals at MKA) will translate to the Mounties this season.

“I set the bar high, and a lot of people do,” said Rotella, who has already shown he is reaching expectations in terms of scoring. “I know people expect much of me and I hope to deliver.”

With the addition of Rotella and a few All NJIIHL Kelly team players returning in junior defenseman Logan Brown and Korenbaum, the Mounties are optimistic that this could be the best Montclair team in four years.

Montclair sophomore Hannah Rosenheck (center) celebrates with teammate junior Anders Jenkins after Jenkins scored to give the Mounties a 4-0 lead over Oratory Prep in the season opener. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“I think expectations are amazing this year, getting to the states, beating MKA,” said Korenbaum. “I’m really setting the bar high for us.”

In the 2019-20 season Montclair went 18-6-2 and reached both the NJIIHL McInnis Cup final as well as the state Public A final.

“This is our year and go all the way,” said Korenbaum. “We’re hoping that it happens like it did four years ago and hopefully win this time.”

And for Montclair head coach Connor Smith he listed what the target sports are for the 2023-24 season.

“Our goals are to, at a minimum, play in the championship in our (Kelly Division) league, make the state playoffs, and of course as always, bring back home the Montclair Cup,” said Smith.

Montclair graduated three seniors from last season — Evan Baxter, Luc Calahan and Miles Fletcher.

Before the first game Smith said many of the skaters returning have at least a year under their belt.

“Everyone else is a year better and even more familiar with our system of hockey,” said Smith. “We have depth, we’re defensibly responsible, and the chemistry of a couple years of work is starting to show itself. The potential is high. Whether we meet it is to be determined.” Montclair senior Sam Rotella gets off a shot against Oratory Prep in the season opener. The Mounties ice hockey team started the season winning its first two games of the 2023-24 season including defeating Oratory Prep, 6-0, on Dec. 7 at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair in the season opener. The Mounties also won 4-0 at South Brunswick on Dec. 8. Rotella scored four goals in the win over Oratory Prep and registered a hat trick against South Brunswick.(EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Smith not only likes the scoring prowess of Rotella but also his leadership.

“The dog in him resembles the Bulldog we have on the front of our jersey,” said Smith. “To come from a rivalry school your senior year takes a lot of maturity to handle. He’s all in on our culture, he’s a leader on and off the ice, and he is already setting the tone for the competitive brand of our team.”

Regarding Korenbaum, the Montclair head coach believes he should have been All Kelly first team instead of on the honorable mention list.

“I’ll stick my neck on the line for that statement,” added Smith about his goalie getting the first team honor last season. “He is the reason we believe we have a chance against any team in the state. Even if we’re outshot by 300 percent, Sam will almost always be the better goalie.”

In addition to Rotella, Montclair has transfers in twin sophomores, Jack and Sean Dunne who came over from Oratory Prep.

Smith believes Jack Dunne, Rotella and junior Anders Jenkins will be the top scorers this season for the Mounties.

On offense, sophomore Hannah Rosenheck and junior Colin Felber will be the staples on the ice with Jenkins, Rotella and Jack Dunne.

On defense in front of Korenbaum there will be a group consisting of Brown, senior Gavin Parma, sophomore Jayden S. Manabat, sophomore Sean Dunne, junior Leland Gibson and junior Tyler Bischak.

Smith said Brown was ‘born’ to be a defender.

“Logan is tall, strong, physical, but also able to score and set up plays,” said Smith. “Discipline again is the key with him and all our top players. He can easily have high goals and assists this year, but I’m way more keen on his plus/minus stats. I want him to be a shutdown defenseman and let the game come to him.”

In terms of the battle to win the Kelly Division, it might come down to the last few weeks of the regular season where the Mounties take on Verona-Glen Ridge twice, (home Jan. 17 and away on Jan. 31) along with a home contest against Glen Rock on Jan. 25.

In addition, Montclair is moving a step closer to having a full-time girls ice hockey program. Montclair sophomore Sean Dunne heads into the corner against Oratory Prep in the season opener. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“The girls program is advancing, but quietly,” said Smith. “Realistically we need more girls at large to have a sustainable team, so for now they all play JV. That said, our AD is very much in support, and we’ll find ways to accommodate some girls-only exhibitions for sure.”

Montclair Ice Hockey Schedule

(Home games at Clary Anderson Arena, Montclair)

Dec. 13 Nutley, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 19 Millburn, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 22 Fair Lawn, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 27 at Millburn, 3 p.m.

Dec. 28 at Nutley, 3:45 p.m.

Jan. 2 at Scotch Plains, 8:35 p.m.

Jan. 3 Frisch, 7:40 p.m.

Jan. 5 Old Bridge, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 Scotch Plains, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Glen Rock, 5:25 p.m.

Jan. 14 at Frisch, 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge, 7:40 p.m.

Jan. 19 MKA, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 25 Glen Rock, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Verona-Glen Ridge, 8 p.m.

Feb. 12 Passaic Tech, 4 p.m.