Montclair senior Finn Jones (top) takes on Passaic’s AJ Mirabel in the 165-pound match. Jones would go on to take second place in the weight class at the Clifton Invitational on Dec. 16. The Montclair wrestling team came in third in the team standings at the Clifton Invitational. Mounties freshman Mason Mackay and senior Ethan Pinilis captured individual titles in the 113 and 144-pound weight classes respectively. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair wrestling team is looking to make more strides this season.

And the Mounties showed last weekend they already are improving this season as they came in third in the Mustang Invitational on Saturday (Dec. 16) at Clifton High School. Montclair ended up sixth in the team standings in the same tournament in 2022.

Clifton, ranked as one of the top teams in the state, ran away with their own tournament, winning eight of the weight classes and tallying 255 points while Passaic was second at 185. Montclair had 125 points, ahead of fourth-place Vernon at 109.

“I was fairly happy with the performance we had at Clifton,” said Montclair head wrestling coach Ryan Corbosiero who is looking to improve on the three dual match wins last season that was his first season as Mounties head coach. “It is the first stepping stone to our program’s turnaround and we need to continue to get better each week.”

At the tournament, two Montclair wrestlers brought home individual titles in freshman Mason Mackay and senior Ethan Pinilis capturing the 113 and 144-pound weight classes respectively.

Mackay came from behind to defeat Clifton’s Adam Tamimi, 10-8, for the 113 championship while Pinilis dominated another Clifton wrestler, Adam Khater, 7-2, for the 138-pound crown.

For Corbosiero it did not come as a ‘surprise’ that they won the individual titles.

“Both Mackay and Pinilis have been our most committed guys from wrestling in the offseason to doing our strength program leading up into the season, so it wasn’t a surprise they both came out as champions,” said the Montclair head coach.

MacKay showed he could be one of the most impressive freshmen in the county while Pinilis is better than last season where he won nine matches.

In addition, junior Finn Jones took home second at 165-pounds in getting pinned late in the third period to Clifton’s Reily Garcia in the title bout. Montclair junior Jayden Lee (top) gets a hold of Passaic’s Christopher Morales at the Clifton Invitational semifinal at 132 pounds. Lee came from behind but fell short, 6-4, in falling to Morales. Lee would come in third in the weight class. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Mounties also picked up three, third place finishes, junior Jayden Lee (132 pounds), junior Kyle Turell (138) and freshman Jacob Donnelly (120).

In addition, junior Rich Williams, sophomore Kaiden Usher and sophomore Jake Bozzatra collected fourth place finishes in Clifton.

One wrestler who might show ability later in the season is senior Yasin Latham who suffered an injury during the football season.

“I think he’s a great athlete and has a ton of potential,” said Corbosiero about Latham who is expected to help in the upper weights and compared him to graduated senior heavyweight Nelson Clermont who was one of the better Mounties wrestlers the last few years. “He started the season pretty late so it may take him some time to develop. He reminds me a little of Nelson Clermont from last year but those will be some big shoes to fill.”

Coming into the season Lee was one of the Mounties top wrestlers where he finished second in the state individual district tournament and compiled a 20-12 record. Lee moved up a couple weight classes this season.

“Jayden is up two weight classes from last year and really built up his strength leading into football and now wrestling,” said Corbosiero. “Somehow it seems like he got even faster from last year. His footwork and speed look great. If he can develop some more pinning combinations and work on certain positions, I could see Jayden going deep into the regions or possibly the states (finals in Atlantic City).”

Lee leads a quality group of middle weights that includes Jones who is one of the other top wrestlers returning this season and the Mounties head coach believes that he can reach the state individual regionals with an outside shot at the state finals in AC.

Montclair senior Ethan Pinilis (left) looks to make his move against Kennedy’s Brandy Hernandez in the 144-pound match at the Clifton Invitational. Pinilis and freshman Mason Mackay captured individual titles in the 144 and 113-pound weight classes respectively in the Dec. 16 meet. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“Finn is a workhorse,” said Corbosiero. “One of the hardest working guys I ever coached. He spent all offseason going to the club and has really improved his technique. The most important thing he improved was his mental aspect of wrestling.”

A couple other wrestlers could see plenty of success on the mats in Williams and senior Noah Babboni. Both Williams and Babboni can compete at 175 pounds, but either one can move into another weight class.

On the girls side Montclair has two with the return of sophomore Havana Acevedo who finished fourth in the region last year at 114 pounds in the girls competition. She will be wrestling at 114 and 120 this season and Corbosiero believes Acevedo has a good shot at reaching the state finals. The other girl is sophomore Diana Kowal who wrestles at 126. Both will see time on the boys varsity this season.

Montclair Wrestling Schedule

Dec. 27 at Newark East Side, 10 a.m.

Dec. 29 at Roselle Park, 9:30 a.m.

Jan. 3 at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 Kearny, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Belleville Tournament, 9 a.m.

Jan. 10 at Elizabeth quad, 9 a.m.

Jan. 17 Glen Ridge, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 Verona, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 Montclair quad, 9:30 a.m.

Jan. 24 Essex County Tournament, Codey Arena, TBD

Jan. 25 Essex County Tournament, Codey Arena, TBD

Jan. 31 Montclair tri-meet, Katon Cup, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 State team tournament, TBD

Feb. 10 at Madison quad, 9 a.m.

Feb. 17 State individual tournament, districts, at Nutley, TBD

Feb. 23-24 State regional individual tournament, at West Orange, TBD