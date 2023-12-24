‘Carolin Carolers’ – Date unknown, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

“Caroling, caroling, now we go. Christmas bells are ringing!”

Montclair History Center helps take us on a journey through Christmas past as we showcase classic caroling scenes, choir performances and holiday shows. Images from Montclair History Center and Montclair Public Library’s Local History Collection.

George Inness Junior High School Christmas Show, 1939, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Edgemont School Christmas Show, 1939, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Montclair High School Spiritual Choir, Christmas 1948, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection



Christmas Carolers at Highgate Hall in Upper Montclair, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Montclair High School students in front of Christmas Art Murals, 1950s, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Third Grade Carol Sing at 22 Valley Road Music Choir, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Watchung Elementary School Fourth Grade Carol Sing, December 21, 1960, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Sixth Grade Carol Sing at the library, December 20, 1961, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection