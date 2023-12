Montclair Public Library Kwanza Celebration, 1990. MPL collection

Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, a holiday created in 1966 by activist Maulana Ron Karenga to celebrate African and African American history, values, family, community and culture.

For many Montclarions, Kwanzaa is a special holiday celebration. This photo from Montclair Public Library’s collection captures a celebration at the library in 1990.