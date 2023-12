Hahne & Company Montclair Window Display 1952, Montclair History Center Collection

Hahne & Company was a department store chain based in Newark, New Jersey, which opened its first store in 1911. Hahne’s opened a branch store at 50 Church Street in Montclair in 1929. For six decades, the store served as a beloved community hub until its closure in 1989, eventually making way for the Siena apartments in 2007 after its demolition in 2004.

Montclair History Center brings us a nostalgic glimpse of Hahne’s holiday window displays throughout the years:

Hahne & Company Montclair Window Display 1950s, Montclair History Center Collection

Hahne & Company Montclair Window Display 1960, Montclair History Center Collection

Hahne & Company Montclair Window Display 1963, Montclair History Center Collection

Hahne & Company Montclair Window Display 1964, Montclair History Center Collection

Hahne & Company Montclair Window Display 1968, Montclair History Center Collection

Hahne & Company Montclair Window Display unknown date, Montclair History Center Collection