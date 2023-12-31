After Snow Storm Bloomfield, date unknown, Montclair History Center Collection

These photos from collections of Montclair History Center and Montclair Public Library capture the snowy winter fun that residents of Montclair have enjoyed throughout the years.

Postcard of Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair History Center collection.

From Reminiscences of Montclair by S.C.G Watkins, DDS

Montclair 1876-1929

“as he remembers it from 1876,” A.S. Barnes and Company, 1929 “In 1876 there was not much ordinary traffic on Bloomfield Ave. When now was well packed or icy, not only young people but young married people would coast on their sleds from “the top of the mountain, generally starting a little above Upper Mountain Avenue…many times they would start at the Mountain House and coast right down through the town to Elm Street…sometimes…50-100’ past Elm.”

People ice skating onCrane’s Pond, ca. 1888, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Mary Damerel sledding in Montclair, January 19, 1895, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection.

Children sledding in Montclair, January 19, 1895, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Essex Park Ice Skating Rink, date unknown, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Anderson Park in winter, unknown, Montclair History Center collection.