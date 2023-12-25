Vintage Christmas gift tags from the Montclair History Center Collection.

A look back at Christmas memories from Montclair’s past with photos and stories from Montclair History Center and Montclair Public Library’s Local History collections.

Lorena Tyson, born in 1933, shared Christmas memories with Montclair History Center in their oral history series:

Lorena recalls that on Christmas Eve around 7 pm or 8 pm, her father would go down to the Lackawanna Station train yard and get a Christmas tree – he would get one of the last ones! The family would decorate it, and the children woke up to a modest number of presents on Christmas Day. Lorena notes that people didn’t decorate for Christmas as much as they do now. The decorated tree inside the house was visible through families’ windows, but people didn’t display a lot of outdoor decorations.

Montclair History School Print Shop 1918, Montclair History Center Collection

Military group portrait for Bundles for America Christmas Tree ca. 1943, in Montclair’s Madison Building. Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Christmas Creche at MPL, December 1949, Montclair Public Library Local History Collection

Celebrating Christmas past in the Crane House and Historic YWCA

From the Montclair History Center:

Israel and Fanny Crane lived in the house we now refer to as the Crane House and Historic YWCA from 1796 to 1840. By that time, more festive Christmas celebrations had become the norm. As Presbyterians, they celebrated by going to church where they might have sung those new hymns like Hark the Herald Angels Sing or Silent Night. The Cranes were wealthy and Israel Crane owned a general store, so in addition to simple decorative greens, he would have had access to luxury items, like citrus fruits, to display in a bowl or to add to a wreath, as seen below. The next generation of the Crane family, James Crane and his wife Phebe, lived in the house from 1840 to 1900. Their Christmas decorations would have reflected their affluent lifestyle. Perhaps they even erected a small, tabletop Christmas tree lit with candles — as Christmas trees started to gain in popularity in the late 1800s. After the Crane family, the YWCA owned the house from 1920-1965 and, as a Christian organization, celebrated Christmas each year. By this period of the 20th century, everyone who celebrated the holiday had a Christmas tree. Mass-produced ornaments, tinsel, and bubble lights adorned the trees, some of which were artificial or even aluminum. Brightly colored, whimsical plastic and electric decorations took their place beside fresh-cut greens. We’re fortunate to interpret the Crane House and Historic YWCA through several centuries and see the evolution of holiday traditions as we travel from room to room.