Montclair Kimberley senior Maggie Horn crosses the line to win the Essex County Championship individual title in October. Horn was named to the All SEC American first team and the All Non-Public state second team. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair Kimberley cross country teams saw their numbers rise as the girls team took home the program’s first county championship.

The Cougars outran both Montclair and Columbia to capture the Essex County Championship girls team title. It was the first county championship for the girls. The Montclair Kimberley boys team won a county team title in 2000.

Cougars head coach Timothy White said that everything came together at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield for the county title. White added that it was a team effort in winning the county team championship where all the runners finished with times better than expected except for senior Maggie Horn who was favored to take home another county individual championship.

“Winning the county title was the highlight of our season,” White said. “There were many factors in the championship. The main thing is that every girl placed much better than they were projected to. It was one of those races where all the stars aligned and every girl on our team had the best race of their season.”

On the boys side there were increased numbers but majority of the runners were underclassmen and the Cougars boys team was hit with the injury bug. The future is bright for the boys next season.

“We had the largest team numbers in program history,” said White. “Unfortunately, some key members of our team got hurt, but overall, there was a lot of success.” Montclair Kimberley senior Stephen Hatfield was named to the All Super Essex Conference American second team this past season. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

For the second season in a row, senior Maggie Horn would take home the Essex County Championship individual trophy. Horn dominated the competition with an 18:31.31 time, almost 34 seconds better than the second-place finisher, Columbia’s Mae Dowling. Horn would later finish 59th in the state at the State Meet of Champions with a time of 20:08.

“It was the most dominant cross-country season I’ve seen from one of my athletes,” said White about Horn’s season in the fall. “Her 5K time ranked top 10 in the state and she did not lose to an Essex County athlete all season. Besides her great performances, she was integral in maintaining the great culture our team has. As a senior captain, she really stepped up and made sure that the whole team grew closer as the season progressed.”

One of the key reasons for the Cougars to bring home the county girls cross country title was junior Natalie Ewing, who was named to the All SEC American second team and finished top 10 at the county championship with a time of 21:16.12.

“Natalie Ewing is a great athlete,” said White. “She is a clutch, hard-working athlete. I’m extremely proud of her.”

Montclair Kimberley junior Natalie Ewing (right) battles down the homestretch of the Essex County Championships in October. Ewing finished 10th in the race (19:35.04) and was named to the All Super Essex Conference second team. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

And another key performance in the county championships came from senior Olga Shandarivska, who finished 16th with a time of 21:38.25. The senior was also named to the All American second team.

“Olga is a dedicated, positive athlete,” added White. “She has been an integral part of our team for many years. Her good performances this season came as no surprise to our coaching staff and team.”

While MKA graduates the likes of Horn and Shandarivska, White will not only have Ewing, but also freshman Victoria Altirs and sophomore Maren Wheeler for the fall of 2024. Both were named on the All-American honorable mention list. Altirs and Wheeler finished 19th (21:43.52) and 29th (22:42.47) respectively at the county championships.

The top MKA boys runner was a senior, Stephen Hatfield who had the top finish in the Essex County Championship at 25th (17.53.72). The senior had the best finish at the Super Essex Conference American Division race coming in 18th (18:00.08).

The Montclair Kimberley boys cross country team starts off during the Essex County Championship in October. Cougars senior Stephen Hatfield had the best finish for MKA boys with a 25th place (17:53.72). (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“He is extremely versatile. He’s highly talented in the events ranging all the way from 400-5K,” said White who added that he is looking for more from him in the spring track and field season. “He has earned all of his success and we’re looking forward to a strong finish to his senior season this spring.”

In the SEC American Division race, two sophomores finished 40 and 43 in Martin Ajayi (19:04.4) and Nathan Hubert (19:09.27) respectively and are the future for MKA boys team. Senior Aidan Maas came in 41 in the American race (19:07.09). Maas finished 42nd in the county race (18:35.06). Both Hubert and Maas were placed on the All-American honorable mention list.

Montclair Kimberley

All Super Essex Conference honors

American

Girls

First Team

Maggie Horn

Second Team

Natalie Ewing

Olga Shandariviska

Honorable Mention

Victoria Altirs

Maren Wheeler

Boys

Second Team

Stephen Hatfield, senior

Honorable Mention

Nathan Hubert

Aidan Maas