Montclair Kimberley football team celebrates after defeating Lodi, 35-0, in the season finale on Oct. 28. Montclair Kimberley football team can take home solace this past season for winning its last two contests to finish 2-7 for the 2023 season. The Cougars have a bulk of their starters returning for next fall. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

There was no doubt that Montclair Kimberley wanted to build on their five-victory season in 2022.

But the Cougars saw the close games go the other way and finished with a 2-7 record.

“Coming off a 5-4 season, I think we’re disappointed in the overall result,” said Montclair Kimberley head coach Anthony Rea. “We wanted to improve on the five-win mark from last season, and we weren’t able to do that. However, every game we played was competitive, and a number of the close losses could have gone our way.”

Four of the seven defeats were by 10 points or fewer.

Montclair Kimberley though is looking to build on the two wins that happened in the final two games, over Bogota and Lodi.

“I think ending the season on such a positive note will help us heading into next season,” said Rea. “We also have a large number of rising juniors and seniors, and they will be ready next year to turn those close losses into wins.”

Part of the issue this past season were injuries that especially hurt the Cougars in a couple of narrow defeats, at home 8-0 to Fieldston and 8-6 at Hackley, in back-to-back weeks on Sept. 14 and 22. Montclair Kimberley junior Kalvin Thomas (left) takes a handoff from junior quarterback Miles Black against Newark Academy. Both Black and Thomas will be back for next season. Thomas was named to the All-Metropolitan Independent Football League first team. The Cougars would finish with a 2-7 record but won its final two games of the season. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“With a number of players out due to injury, we really played well against Fieldston and at Hackley early in the season,” said Rea. “We were playing a lot of guys just gaining varsity experience and we really had a chance to win both games.”

For the Montclair Kimberley head coach, he pointed to how his team rebounded after two more tough losses, 22-12 at Hopkins and 12-7 against Newark Academy on Oct. 7 and 14 respectively.

“Later in the season, we did a great job picking ourselves up off the mat after some tough losses by beating Bogota and Lodi,” said Rea whose Cougars defeated Bogota, 20-13, on the road on Oct. 21 and then 35-0 at home over Lodi on Oct. 28.

Three players garnered All-Metropolitan Independent Football League (MIFL) team honors with senior Jaylen Ankrah-Jones and junior Kalvin Thomas being placed on the first team. Senior Will Simms collected All MIFL second team nod.

One player who Rea believed should have received an honor last season was Thomas.

““Kalvin Thomas deserved recognition,” Rea said after the 2022 MKA football season. “He had a strong campaign on defense at linebacker. He was a wide receiver, running back, and even a wildcat quarterback on offense. He will be one of our best players next year.” Montclair Kimberley junior Kalvin Thomas (left) and senior William Simms, shown in the rain against Newark Academy, were named to the All-Metropolitan Independent Football League (MIFL) first and second team respectively. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

And that was the case this season who did a little of everything from rushing for 669 yards on 110 carries and seven touchdowns along with three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Thomas also collected 31 tackles on defense.

“Kalvin is an incredibly hard worker who made the full-time transition to running back this year to replace Nic Lembo,” said Rea of Lembo who had over a thousand yards rushing in 2022. “He has incredible speed in the open field and has the ability to make defenders miss. From our first day of camp in August, he had the ability to break any run for a touchdown.”

Thomas had his biggest games at the end with 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win over Bogota and then 204 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries against Lodi.

For Ankrah-Jones it was the second year in a row that he received an All-MIFL honor after being named to the second last season and moved up to first team.

Like Thomas, Ankrah-Jones did a little of everything, from 162 receiving yards on 22 catches and two touchdowns to 168 rushing yards on 35 carries and a touchdown. The senior also had 36 tackles and forced two fumbles on defense.

“In our league this season, there were a lot of excellent football players,” said Rea. “Jaylen was one of them, as he really worked hard on both sides of the ball each game even though the opposition knew he was a returning All-Conference player. He really came on strong at the end of the season.”

For the 2023 season Ankrah-Jones played his best ball at the end. The senior had a pair of touchdown receptions in the loss to Hopkins, forced a key fumble in the win over Bogota while sprinting 79 yards on a touchdown run and forcing another key fumble against Lodi.

In terms of Simms, he was a force on defense with 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles where he played both at defensive end and outside linebacker. The senior also pitched in on offense with 57 yards rushing and 21 yards receiving.

“Will did an outstanding job for us on the defensive side of the ball this year,” said Rea about Simms. “He’s always been undersized for a defensive end, but his speed and ability to get off the ball from that position make him impossible to block. Often bigger offensive linemen come into the game thinking they are going to dominate him, but he is the one who ends up imposing his will throughout the contest.”

Like the other top MKA players, Simms ended his career on a high note with five tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the win over Lodi.

One player who could be in for a big 2024 season is junior quarterback Miles Black who threw for 723 yards while completing 75-of-153 pass attempts and two touchdowns.