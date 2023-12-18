Montclair Kimberley senior Tyler Davis competes in the 200 individual medley against Montclair on Dec. 8 at MKA. The Cougars boys swimming team is looking to improve on winning more than one dual meet and overall for the 2023-24 season. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair Kimberley swimming teams are aiming to show progress this season even with a new coaching staff.

The MKA girls swimming team last season won a state tournament meet in defeating Morristown-Bears in the Non-Public Group B quarterfinals before falling to Newark Academy in the semifinals.

On the boys side they are still building and want to improve on their 1-7 dual meet record.

“We have a nice sized roster overall this year, a lot of returning juniors and seniors with a solid mix of club swimmers in there,” said MKA head swimming coach Cienne Keegan who was a Montclair Kimberley assistant coach from 2002-04 and 2019-21 along with the other new swimming coach, Jeanne Weber.

For this season the Cougars have four returning boys and 11 returning girls swimmers. MKA boys team has seven freshmen of which all either train year round and have some experience. The girls team added three freshmen.

On the boys side the top swimmers are senior Tyler Davis along with juniors Dilan Lalla, Graeme George and Sebastian Wolf. The top freshmen from the group on the boys side are Mark Suarez and Patrick Toomey. There are other freshmen who will be getting their experience this season in Simon Maza, Oliver Mellone, Quincy Homer, Nick Wolf and Trevor Gauvin. Montclair Kimberley junior Phoebe Hirsh competes in the butterfly section in the 200 Medley Relay against Montclair at home at MKA on Dec. 8. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“You’re certainly going to see some great things from our boys’ team this season as much as you will see our girls step up again toward states and counties,” said Keegan. “Lots of trained talent, and lots of raw talent to bring together.”

The Montclair Kimberley girls swimming team looks to not only build on the state tournament success, but also improve on their sixth-place finish in the team standings at last season’s Essex County Tournament, only five points from fifth-place Caldwell.

One of the top returning girls swimmers is senior Hannah Ewing who came in fifth in the 200 freestyle at the Essex County meet. Ewing also came in sixth place in the 500 meters at the State Meet of Champions.

“You can bet part of Hannah’s goal will be to improve on her performances last year,” said Keegan. “Her heart is truly in this sport, and I am so excited to help guide her through her senior season.”

The Montclair Kimberley girls swimming team is also led by seniors Tyna Davis (the sister of Tyler Davis), Julia Larish and Cam Corbett.

“Their confidence, passion and leadership have grown in the pool since I last worked with them, and they strive to have a successful senior season,” said Keegan.

In addition, a group of juniors will bolster the lineup with Phoebe Hirsh in the 100 butterfly, Marin Ievers swimming the 100 backstroke, both Lena Forysiak, Alexa Clayton in the 100 breaststroke, and Alexa Khan can swim in any of the freestyle events. Ievers is expected to be a vital part of the relays this season.

The top sophomore girls swimmer is Serena Nguyen. The Cougars lost some depth when sophomore Grace Masella was out for the season with an injury.

Montclair Kimberley freshman Oliver Mellone swims the breaststroke portion in the 200-medley relay against Montclair on Dec. 8 at MKA. Maza is one of the freshmen that should help improve the Cougars boys swimming team this season. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair Kimberley Swimming Schedule

(Meets at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Dec. 19 at East Side, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 9 West Essex

Jan. 11 Newark Academy

Jan. 15 Essex County Tournament

Jan. 19 Bloomfield

Jan. 23 at Mt. St. Dominic (girls only), 8:20 p.m.

Jan. 25 Seton Hall Prep (boys only)

Jan. 30 Verona

Feb. 1 Caldwell

Feb. 2 at West Orange, 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Lawrenceville, 1 p.m.