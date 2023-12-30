As we approach the end of 2023, Montclair Local takes a moment to reflect on the stories that shaped our community this year. From heartwarming moments to hard-hitting news, here are some of the stories we brought to you in 2023.

Municipal Government

Nancy Erika Smith argues before Judge Stephen Petrillo. (LIZ GEORGE/MONTCLAIR LOCAL).

There was a cyber attack and the ousting of Montclair’s town manager. We brought you into the courtroom in the Montclair CFO whistleblower case, reporting on attempts at a wall of secrecy, the release of documents and a judge’s call for council members’ texts and emails. We shared the results of a culture report at town hall and broke the news of Councilor at Large Peter Yacobellis’ resignation and the exit of Montclair’s financial consultant. We were there when the Montclair council banned gas leaf blowers and voted to approve the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan and when the plan was challenged. We covered the story of tenants who fought back and won, putting an end to high rent increases at one apartment building now subject to Montclair’s rent control ordinance. We reported on residents’ fight against a developer’s plans for 509 Park Street.

Community

Aminah Toler, joined by other Friends of Howe House members, holds the keys to the James Howe House. (LIZ GEORGE/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

We helped you get to know more people in our neighborhood. We shared how Montclair and neighboring communities came together at an Interfaith Rally Against Hate. We were there when Friends of Howe House got the keys. We covered efforts in Glen Ridge to stop a book ban at the library and seniors working to make Montclair more age-friendly. We took you to prom and Montclair High School graduation and celebrated Juneteenth and the 4th of July. We were there at Montclair Pride and the Montclair Jazz Festival. We shared a heartwarming story of how one block’s army of snowmen ultimately snowballed, spreading joy to an entire community this holiday season.

Education

Montclair High School freshman Sammi Dejesus protests. (KATE ALBRIGHT/FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

We explored how students of color feel isolated in Montclair’s majority white AP classes. We reported on a contentious budget cycle and a student walk-out over cuts. We took you through the first project of the bond referendum and strategic planning meetings to share a five-year plan. We introduced you to the BOE candidates so you could be informed on Election Day. We were also there to report on the games, matches and meets and to share how an intergenerational performance brought together high school students and seniors.

Public Safety

Crossing guard Paul Tomasetti Jr stepped into heavy traffic to assist people across the road. (DANI MAZARIEGOS)

We shined a light on pedestrian safety concerns in Montclair, bringing you stories about dangerous intersections and efforts by residents to raise awareness. We went on a ride with Montclair Bike Bus and brought you the experience of the crossing guards who keep us all safe. We reported on actions by the town council to get drivers to slow down and move forward on a Vision Zero task force for Montclair, and residents demanding more action.

Lululemon closed its location at 520 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair. (GEORGETTE GILMORE)

Lifestyle

We broke the sad news of Daikichi’s closing after 35 years in business in Montclair and the good news that former Daikichi chef Kenny Mar would serve his sushi at De Novo. We told you about a Target department store coming to West Orange Plaza in 2024 and that Lululemon was leaving Montclair. We tempted you with a delicious new fast casual restaurant , shared the opening of pastaRAMEN and Fresco Da Franco’s plans to rebrand. We went shopping and compared the experience and prices of Amazon Fresh, after learning it might be the supermarket interested in Lackawanna Plaza. And we updated you on the status of the long vacant Bellevue Theater (fingers crossed for early 2024)!

All these stories—and this is only a fraction of our reporting this year—help inform and strengthen Montclair as a community. The feel-good story of 2023: A snowmen invasion on Warren Place was a top-viewed and shared story this year.