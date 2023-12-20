On December 21, Montclair once again comes together to support music and community on the winter solstice for Montclair Make Music Winter. Locals can enjoy a full afternoon and evening of music and community!

Schedule of Events

2:30 p.m. — Werebears at Almost Ready Records (537 Bloomfield Avenue)

3 p.m. — Holiday Bells on Glenridge Avenue

3:30 p.m. — Matt McMickle at Java Love Coffee (49 Church Street)

4 and 5 p.m. — Montclair Early Music performing Christmas Carols at Montclair Book Center (221 Glenridge Avenue)

5 p.m. — The World Turned Upside Down at First Congregational Church (40 So. Fullerton Avenue)

6 p.m. — Bern Strong at Houss Freya (547 Valley Road)

Bern Strong at Houss Freya (547 Valley Road) 7 p.m. — Open Stage at Trend Coffee & Tea (411 Bloomfield Avenue)