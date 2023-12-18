Police are seeking any information regarding this individual who is a suspect in a string of criminal mischief incidents. (MONTCLAIR POLICE)

Montclair Police officers on patrol Saturday discovered numerous incidents of criminal mischief beginning along Watchung Avenue and continuing south to the North Fullerton Parking Deck. Graffiti was spray painted on generator boxes, Rand Park, walls of businesses, and Town Hall. The graffiti included vulgar phrases and profanity. The suspect, shown above, is a male with a thin build, black mohawk, wearing black combat style boots, black pants, black leather zip up jacket with some sort of metal or patches on the right chest and sleeves with a clear respirator around his neck, and black gloves. Anyone with information can contact Detective Steven Mateo at (973)509-4721.

The following additional activity has been reported by Montclair Police in their weekly blotter:

Motor Vehicle Crime

December 12, 2023 (Chestnut Street): A contractor working on Chestnut Street reported that an unknown person entered his work truck and stole his backpack. The backpack contained $2500.00 in cash, a key fob to his personal vehicle, and numerous work documents.

December 14, 2023 (McDonough Street): The victim reported that his vehicle was entered and a backpack was removed. The backpack contained several work documents. Surveillance video in the area shows the suspect wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and possibly a blue traffic vest (similar to an Amazon driver’s vest). The suspect also appeared to possibly be wearing gloves and a black mask.

December 15, 2023 (Alexander Avenue): The victim reported that his unlocked work van was entered during the day. Clothing and a wallet were reported stolen. An unauthorized $500.00 purchase was made at a local GameStop.

December 15, 2023 (High Street): An employee with the US Postal Service reported that while he was out on his route, an unknown person entered his postal truck and stole an unknown amount of mail.

Package Thefts

December 12, 2023 (North Fullerton Avenue): The resident reported that two packages that had been delivered to her residence were stolen. Surveillance shows the suspect approach the home with a package in his hands. The suspect then appeared to pretend to scan the packages on the front porch before leaving the one he brought behind and stealing both packages. The male suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, an orange neon traffic vest, white gloves, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and a light blue medical face mask. The suspect then left the property and entered an older model white station wagon. The packages contained $500.00 in merchandise.

December 12, 2023 (Upper Mountain Avenue): The resident reported that a package containing a pocketbook had been stolen from her porch. The suspect was seen on surveillance at approximately 2:32 PM wearing an orange vest and a mask walking up carrying another box. The suspect appears to scan the package, exchanges packages, and walks away with the first package that was delivered. The package left behind was determined to have been stolen from a Midland Avenue residence.

December 12, 2023 (Warfield Street): The resident reported a package theft from her home. As with the other cases, the male suspect (wearing a black hoodie, an orange work vest, blue ripped jeans, and white gloves) is seen approaching the home with a package in his hands. He appears to scan the old package and flees with the new packages. He then enters his vehicle, described as a white hatchback vehicle.

Burglary

December 13, 2023 (Norman Road): A resident reported that he arrived home and discovered an unknown person entered his garage. A 2007 Porsche 911 located inside of the garage was entered. It is unknown if anything was stolen from the Porsche. The suspects were not able to take the car.