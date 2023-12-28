DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

It’s time for a comedic Year in Review! How will you structure it?

Sincerely,

Not a Beer in Review

One Q&A for each month spotlighting significant 2023 news in Montclair. Picking and choosing; not totally comprehensive. I’ll start with January, which was named after “Mad Men” actress January Jones many centuries ago.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

I’ll ignore that. In January, there was a petition signed by many residents accurately calling the proposed Lackawanna Plaza redo too big. Would that end up moving the needle?

Sincerely,

E. Mense

Only some. Sadly, one developer can have more clout with elected and unelected Montclair officials than 1,000-plus residents can — leading me to imagine a few of those officials asking: “Petition? What petition? Democracy? What democracy?”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

In February, Friends of the Howe House received the keys to the historic home they purchased to preserve part of Montclair’s rich African-American history. A very welcome event?

Sincerely,

Clare Mont

Yes! A very welcome event that had nothing to do with the “Friends” TV show, hockey player Gordie Howe, and singer Alicia Keys.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

No one thought it did. In March, the 1870-founded DeCamp company announced it would end its commuter bus service to Manhattan the following month. Reaction?

Sincerely,

Port Authority Termination

That bus service was far from perfect, but its ending was a big blow — like being swatted 33 times with a packet of tickets before being swatted 66 more times with another packet of tickets.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

I saw what you did there, and it will be easier to recover from your silly answer than it was for DeCamp’s 33 and 66 buses to recover from COVID-reduced ridership. Moving on, what was April’s significant news in Montclair?

Sincerely,

Sprung in Spring

Two Black firefighters sued — credibly charging racism, a rigged promotion exam, and nepotism. Also, the mayor and other Township Council members FINALLY decided to fire the township manager months after he was charged in two lawsuits and in two other complaints with creating a hostile workplace for women. The ousting was so slow that the timid Council was immortalized in the movie “You’ve Got Snail.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The highly-paid-while-suspended manager was also thought to have performed poorly at his job; under his watch, there was a bad fire-deal renewal with Glen Ridge, various project delays, etc. What about school-district stuff in May?

Sincerely,

Glen Field and Brad Ford

The capital budget for repairs and upgrades was humming thanks to voters approving a $188-million referendum in November 2022, but cuts in the district’s planned 2023-24 operating budget caused devastating teacher layoffs and more. So, people smiled and frowned at the same time, causing multiple lip sprains.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

School-budget woes were caused by high inflation, a state cap on spending, not enough state aid, no PILOT monies, etc. Anyway, shall we move to June?

Sincerely,

LGBTQIA Alert

That was the month of Montclair’s amazing Pride festival that drew about 20,000 people! How did so many attendees squeeze into downtown? They grabbed the curbs on both sides of Bloomfield Avenue and…pulled.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

You’ve been watching too many “where the rubber meets the road” Firestone commercials. July?

Sincerely,

Rubber and Road Got Engaged

Montclair’s firefighters overwhelmingly voted “no confidence” in their chief — a rank-and-file action the mayor and most other Council members rankly filed away with little response. And don’t ask me what kind of tires our fire trucks have.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Round tires! The aforementioned Glen Ridge deal and legally challenged promotion exam, among other things, were not exactly feathers in the fire chief’s cap. What happened in August?

Sincerely,

Without Feathers

There was a continuation of a sad, disturbing, political, complicated, multiplayer drama related to the township manager position that I don’t want to recap in the interest of keeping today’s column under five million words. On a much more positive note, the Council finally banned gas-powered leaf blowers after being urged to do so by many Montclair residents since the year 10,000 BC.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Maybe not quite that long ago. September?

Sincerely,

Two-Stroke Engine That Couldn’t

The Planning Board overwhelmingly decided that a somewhat-smaller Lackawanna proposal was still too big under Montclair’s Master Plan. But the mayor and several other Council members would approve the proposal anyway in October — a Halloween Month action that saw the Council’s “aye” squad wear costumes that made them much taller than the surrounding neighborhood.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Not remembering those costumes. Also in October?

Sincerely,

Trick or Bleat

Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis resigned, and a majority of the Council didn’t choose who many residents felt was the best replacement: Renee Baskerville. Made me wish again for an alternate universe where Dr. Baskerville won rather than narrowly lost the 2020 mayoral race despite being outspent so much that calculators exploded all over Montclair.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

And were replaced by asparagus…um…abacus devices. November?

Sincerely,

Veggie Heaven

I’m being immodest here, but that’s when the 1,000th installment of this 2003-launched column appeared. It was the same month that the trio of Board of Education candidates I endorsed didn’t get elected — demonstrating that four figures didn’t help three figures.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

December?

Sincerely,

The Decemberists

The existential need for better traffic safety in our town continued to be a big topic, and the Lackawanna plan was deservedly hit with two lawsuits. As the 1010 WINS radio station could’ve said about Montclair: “All news, all the time.”

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.