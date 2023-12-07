DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Before discussing Tuesday’s at-times-contentious Township Council meeting and other matters, what about the Alister?

Sincerely,

December 5th Was No Myth

Alistair Cooke? He hosted “Masterpiece Theatre,” also known as Tuesday’s at-times-contentious Township Council meeting.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

No! After tenants complained about outrageous rent increases of up to 40 percent, the Alister at 11 Pine Street will thankfully be subject to Montclair’s rent control law. Is it because the building’s ownership didn’t submit necessary paperwork?

Sincerely,

Oversight Delight

Apparently — meaning incompetence had a silver lining on Pine. Reminds me that the silver pine is the state tree of Idaho, a place within walking distance of Montclair. Admittedly, a several-month walk.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Isn’t it sad that too many big owners and major developers in Montclair are much more interested in maximizing profits than in keeping our town economically diverse?

Sincerely,

Mr. Greed Goes to Town

Those moguls love economic diversity — when it’s a diverse mix of millionaires, billionaires, and zillionaires.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Anyway, on to Tuesday’s meeting. How do you feel about the Council voting unanimously to reduce the speed limit to 25 on all local roads, to ask Essex to reduce the speed limit on all county roads in Montclair to 25, and to reduce the speed limit to no higher than 20 in school zones?

Sincerely,

Lower Means Slower

The 6-0 vote: very welcome. Your repetitive language: not very welcome. You should have reduced your question’s word limit from 50 to 25.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

During recent months, many residents have pleaded with the Council to try to increase traffic safety in a town that’s seen the tragedies of pedestrian death and too many other accidents. Has there been enough action by the Council and the police?

Sincerely,

Make Things Less Fleet on Street

Reducing speed limits is certainly a great step, but there also should be efforts such as more ticketing of speeders, more traffic-calming road design, and more funding for — and faster implementation of — Vision Zero despite possible eye-doctor opposition to that initiative.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The Council meeting began with various Montclair service organizations making presentations as they each sought a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Impressive, caring organizations and volunteers?

Sincerely,

M. Pathy

Very much so. Helping lower-income students, helping women facing domestic violence, etc. And the CDBG initials remind me of famed former New York City music venue CBGB — minus the NYC locale, the music, and the legendarily weird bathroom.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Also at the meeting, a number of attendees from the Aging in Montclair (AIM) organization urged the Council to quickly become more focused on bringing a long-delayed senior center to Montclair. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

Their AIM Is True

Would be great to have. I’ll add that AIM began in 2015 — the 100th anniversary of Franz Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis” about a metamorphosis from no senior center to senior center.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Not my recollection of that 1915 novella’s story line. Other meeting attendees again asked the Council to allow virtual public comment for residents who can’t be there in person because of work, family responsibilities, or health reasons. Why hasn’t this happened?

Sincerely,

She’s Not There. He’s Not There

It should happen. But you’re asking me a question virtually, and I’m not sure the Council likes that.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Councilor-at-Large Robert Russo rightfully doesn’t like the town paying for services from a pricey law firm that has a connection to the Montclair township manager fired for reasons that included accusations he created a hostile workplace for women. What happened when Russo brought this up on Tuesday?

Sincerely,

Emphatic That It’s Problematic

The mayor, the four other councilors in attendance (David Cummings was absent), the interim township manager, and the interim township attorney apparently had no problem with this connection, causing Russo to storm out of the meeting in disgust. Speaking of Vision Zero, using that law firm shows…zero vision.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

In other news, Montclair’s public pre-K program is increasing enrollment for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. Good to hear?

Sincerely,

More Spots for Tots

Yes. Also, the program will now be known as Mini-Mounties, though I don’t think kids that age should be driving a Mini or any other automobile.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

No cars will clog the planned Essex-Hudson Greenway, whose construction on an abandoned rail line is scheduled to begin early next year. Are you hoping it won’t increase gentrification as it connects Montclair and seven other communities in two counties?

Sincerely,

Open Space: the Final Frontier

I am. It does sound like it’ll be quite a park/trail. Future users of the Greenway might even spot the comic-strip character Mark Trail, who is two-dimensional and thus should fit easily into the narrow space.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What does another fictional cartoon creation — Rex Morgan, MD — think of the unfortunate ransomware attack on Mountainside Medical Center?

Sincerely,

Not T-Rex

I hate to break this to you, but comic-strip characters aren’t real. Except for “Brenda Starr, Reporter,” who had a brief stint here at Montclair Local.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Did not. In other news, the De Novo eatery announced the introduction of a sushi bar led by chef Kenny Mar — formerly of the long-running, now-closed Daikichi restaurant. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

Cal A. Fornia-Roll

Great to hear! Daikichi’s sushi was excellent, and I particularly liked their avocado rolls. Avocados were once known as alligator pears until children’s-book character Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile changed the course of history with his landmark lawsuit.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Did not. The next thing you’ll be saying is that Santa Claus really exists.

Sincerely,

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

I’ll let others debate that, even as Montclair this month has a wonderful variety of holiday events and celebrations related to Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. But Santa plans to skip visiting wherever Alister ownership resides; they’ve been more naughty than nice.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.