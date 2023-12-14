DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Two legal challenges have been filed against the Lackawanna Plaza plan approved earlier this fall by the Township Council. Your reaction?

Sincerely,

Oh Pair

I hope this leads to additional downsizing and other revisions in the flawed, too-big plan. I also hope that after both sides pay attorney fees, the third cars their lawyers purchase have heated seats. It’s cold in December.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Not in Australia. What is one of the grounds for the challenges?

Sincerely,

Sydney Perth

The Planning Board concluded prior to the Council vote that the Lackawanna proposal is bigger than the township’s Master Plan allows, even as the Doctorate Plan allows advanced degrees from Montclair State.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Does Montclair have jurisdiction over a university that’s partly in Little Falls?

Sincerely,

More in 07424

All I know is that “Falls” always run from roughly September 21 to December 21 — except in 1492, when a “Little” autumn ended on October 12; Christopher Columbus massacred the rest of the season.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Among the other grounds for the challenges?

Sincerely,

Not Coffee Grounds

Alleged conflicts of interest. Lackawanna’s developer gave money to an organization one councilor (now gone) was connected to, and to residents who had sought help from another councilor. Money talks in many cases, as when Washington said to Lincoln: “Why am I here on a measly one-dollar bill when you’re on a five? Is it because I lack a beard?”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Moving to different news, why is the waiting room of the Watchung Avenue Train Station closed again? Not an ideal time for that as commuters face the approaching winter.

Sincerely,

Late Autumn of Our Discontent

You’ll be warm enough; as noted, it’s summer in Australia.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

But the Watchung Avenue Train Station is not “Down Under”!

Sincerely,

Mel Bourne

You’re right — the waiting room is above the street.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Now it’s time to tie together the two subjects of today’s column. What do Lackawanna and the Watchung station have in common?

Sincerely,

Release the Track-In

One’s a former train station and the other’s a current train station. This was confirmed by Thomas the Tank Engine.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Are you and that fictional railroad character best buds?

Sincerely,

Choo Choo Charlie

We text a few times a week.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.