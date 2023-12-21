DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Larry Doby, the baseball great who lived in Montclair for more than 40 years, has been posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Well deserved?

Sincerely,

No Honor Fitter for That Hitter

Very, for his stellar career and for being the American League’s first Black player after many decades of Major League Baseball racistly allowing only white players. Doby’s AL debut was in 1947 — the same year the famous Kon-Tiki raft crossed Edgemont Pond.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Um…that raft crossed the Pacific from South America to the Polynesian islands. Anyway, perhaps you’d like to devote this column to notable athletes who lived in Montclair?

Sincerely,

The Theme Team

Okay. There was of course legendary longtime resident Yogi Berra, who joined the Yankees in 1946 — the same year Hirohito declared that he, as Japanese emperor, wasn’t a god. But Hirohito’s announcement didn’t address whether guitarist Eric Clapton was god.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

I realize there was a stupid “Clapton is God” meme in the 1960s, but the musician was only a year old in ’46. Switching from baseball, what about basketball star (and later U.S. senator) Bill Bradley?

Sincerely,

Pay Homage to Dollar Bill

Yes, he was a Montclair resident for a while. Bradley joined the Knicks in 1967 — the same year The Association released the song “Windy” about the breeze atop the 2019-opened MC Hotel.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

I don’t even know how to respond to that. Next sport: football. For what is David Tyree, who grew up in Montclair, most famous?

Sincerely,

Come Helmet or High Water

His amazing Super Bowl catch for the Giants in 2008 — the same year as the “Iron Man” film, about a guy who was a superhero at pressing shirts.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Didn’t realize that movie was a documentary. Tyree’s Giants teammate Michael Strahan also lived in Montclair, did he not?

Sincerely,

D. Fensive-End

He did. Strahan was even briefly a candidate for our Township Council in 2004 — the same year presidential incumbent George W. Bush defeated John Kerry in Texas hold’em.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

One of the most popular variants of poker. Let’s return to baseball, and go “old school.” When did Montclair native “Mule” Haas join the Philadelphia Athletics?

Sincerely,

Mules and Men

In 1928 — the same year Amelia Earhart (best known for flying solo) became the first woman to be a plane passenger across the Atlantic. A small bag of mini-pretzels was her reward.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Don’t forget other Montclair athletic icons such as Aubrey Lewis (football), Wally Choice (basketball), Earl Williams (baseball), Me’Lisa Barber (track), and Yael Averbuch (soccer).

Sincerely,

Quite a Quintet

I need a specific year here! Okay, Ms. Barber was born in 1980 — when CNN was launched and immediately enjoyed better ratings than Fox News. Perhaps because the latter TV network wouldn’t be founded until 1996.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Larry Doby’s historical significance — becoming the second African American to play modern Major League Baseball, after Jackie Robinson — reminds me that Montclair’s Historic Preservation Commission voted to designate the “Label Street Historic District” as a developer tries to change part of that vintage area. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

Categorized by Character

Very happy about the HPC vote — which just happened in 2023, the same year India passed China as the world’s most populous country…with 1.43 billion people. But the sidewalk outside The Pie Store on Watchung Avenue has 1.44 billion people during the holiday season.