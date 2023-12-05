Ambulances are no longer being diverted away from its emergency room, but Mountainside Medical Center continues to be impacted by a ransomware attack in late November.

“We continue to work diligently to restore systems as quickly and as safely as possible. We look forward to sharing additional progress soon,” Chiara Marababol, administrative director of Marketing & Public Relations for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, told Montclair Local. “In the meantime, we continue to care for our patients in our hospitals, emergency rooms and clinics.”

Ardent Health Services, a healthcare operator of 30 hospitals including Mountainside, offered updates in a page devoted to the cybersecurity incident:

“We are working around the clock to bring systems back online as quickly and safely as possible, but our restoration and investigative work will take some time to complete. At this time, we do not have a timeline for full restoration. “Out of an abundance of caution, some non-emergent procedures have been temporarily paused while we work to bring systems back online. Our teams are working directly with any patient whose appointment or procedure will need to be rescheduled. “Patients who have questions about an upcoming appointment, test results, prescription or other clinical matters should contact their provider by phone directly. In some cases, patients may contact their pharmacy directly for prescription refills.” Ardent Health Services

The incident impacted both Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center.