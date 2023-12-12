Pickleball courts at Essex County’s Brookdale Park.

It was 9 a.m. on a mild, early December day, the fifth since the pickleball and tennis courts at Brookdale Park had reopened, and there was a strange sound.

Silence.

It wasn’t due to the acoustic fencing – walls of green padding enclosing the pickleball courts meant to reduce the noise from play, which precipitated the construction.

Bumper-to-bumper vehicles typically lining the street into the park were also missing.

Inside the gate to the facility, an unusual sight: All eight of the brand-new courts sat empty. The non-stop rain the day before left the courts soggy, but inclement weather had never deterred the passionate, some might say obsessed, community before.

Players using the courts before they closed.

Then four intrepid souls entered. The rain had not dampened their spirits. According to the group, that morning was their fourth time playing in the five days since the courts had reopened.

“It’s the best facility I’ve seen,” Montclair resident Marnie Brand said, “and we’ve been to every single one in this whole area.” During the three months of construction, the foursome had canvassed Essex and surrounding counties in search of open courts.

As inviting as the courts were, there was one problem. In the rain, sand from the construction seeped up, covering the courts, and the court’s blue paint began running. Blue bled onto balls, the bottom of sneakers, and the white lines marking the courts. Hence the reason for the unusual moment of solitude on the courts.

Although the courts had been under construction for months and, seemingly the final measure had been taken – eight sparkling, new pickleball nets had been installed – the courts were not ready for play, according to Anthony Puglisi, public information director for Essex County.

“Unfortunately, people began playing on the pickleball courts before the paint on the surface was cured,” Puglisi said. “The paint curing process takes longer when the weather turns cold.”

Ordinarily, the paint curing process takes about a month.

Last Thursday, one week after the locks were removed and ballers flooded onto the courts, the county closed them.

“We are scheduling the courts to be repainted,” Puglisi said.

Despite the setback, the players were unanimous in their opinion of the upgrades the county commissioned.

“I commend them,” Brand said. “They made extra courts. They put the gates in, the fencing, a little place to sit and watch and put your stuff. I think it’s great.”

With the $2 million construction to resurface the tennis courts and relocate the pickleball courts further inside the park and away from residential housing, the facility added two more pickleball courts, fenced the perimeter of each court with gates to pass through, and included bleacher seating just outside the playing area.

The upgrades also included the acoustic fence to block the “pop, pop, pop” of plastic pickleball on carbon fiber paddle. Noise reduction was a key reason for the renovation.

The acoustic fence, though, may be no match for the pickleball “pop” that’s a siren call to the converted and a maddening distraction to those who have yet to be.

“I hear the noise,” said Teri Festa, another member of the group. Festa lives on a street abutting the park and admits to hearing the noise as she walks toward the park.

Montclair resident Claudia Pascale who lives in close proximity to the courts claimed the noise level had improved. “It’s not as significant as it was.”

Pascale said she can’t hear the noise from her house, but as she walks down her street, she hears the telltale thwack. “One house closer, I started to hear the balls.”

Brand who lives across from a lively and loud elementary school prone to greeting students with pumping music at 8 a.m. shared her perspective. “You live by a park. There’s going to be people. There’s going to be dogs. There’s going to be noise. There’s going to be lights. Just like if you live by a school, but nobody complains about that.”

Festa added, “You signed up for that when you moved in there.”

As for how the local residents react to the upgrades, it may take a while to find out. Puglisi noted with the winter upon us, repainting the courts now might mean extra curing time.

And although the courts were supposed to be closed, gates were unlocked Saturday and players were back at it. On Monday, Puglisi said: “I rechecked with our parks department and the gates should have been locked, so no one should have been playing pickleball. They are going back tomorrow to make sure the gates are locked and the pickleball courts cannot be accessed.”

Puglisi was unable to give a possible reopening date. Then he said the words all pickleballers are loath to hear: “Being closed all winter is a possibility.”