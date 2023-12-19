Photo by Cottonbro Studio, Pexels

Out with the old and in with the new! Let’s welcome the new year with open arms and bid farewell to 2023! If you’re looking for an exciting way to ring in 2024, there are plenty of local New Year’s Eve parties and dinners to celebrate in style!

Faubourg (544 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) is accepting reservations for New Year’s Eve. The a la carte menu will be available for seatings between 5–7 p.m. and between 8–9:30 p.m. with a prix fixe menu. Enjoy a fabulous 4-course meal for $145 per person plus tax and gratuity. The lounge will be open starting at 5 p.m., and seating will be first come, first served. There will be a DJ from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Studio 690 Party at Alto at The MC Hotel

Celebrate at Alto’s New Year’s Eve Party, Studio 690! With a nod to the iconic Studio 54, Alto’s Rooftop (690 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will be transformed into a bona fide disco. DJ Showcase will get the party started with a set of vibes from every era! Enjoy the night in style on Montclair’s only rooftop bar. General Admission tickets ($195) include a 3+ hour open bar, toast at midnight, and a menu of delicious bites. General Admission after 12:30 a.m. is $50. The party will last from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

New Year’s Eve at Pineapple Express

Ring in the new year at Pineapple Express (1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair) on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. They’re putting out a full BBQ buffet spread and a limited open bar for $85. Food will be out from 9 pm to midnight, with a champagne toast at midnight and a DJ throughout the evening. Tickets are available to purchase in advance, with a select number of tickets available at the door as well.

The Brookdale and Fanny’s Italian Restaurant & Bar New Year’s Eve Parties

These two restaurants are offering delicious ways for you to celebrate the last night of the year. Fanny’s (1109 Broad Street, Bloomfield) will offer a 4-course dinner, premium open bar, and champagne toast at midnight for $195 per person. The Brookdale (1099 Broad Street, Bloomfield) will also offer a similar package for $175 per person, with an optional bar package for $100. Both events will last from 9:00 PM to midnight.

Just Jake’s New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the new year at Just Jakes (30 Park Street, Montclair)! Music by Who Brought the Dog. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and include a buffet and open bar.

New Year’s Eve Dance Party at Porta

Dance into 2024 at Porta (499 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair)! Both floors will have music spun by DJs starting from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.: DJ LEX on the Main and Chad Tait on the Monk floor.

Fresco Da Franco NYE 2024

Feast on New Year’s Eve at Fresco Da Franco (15 Church Street, Montclair). Choose from the 6:30 p.m. seating featuring an a la carte menu and nightly specials or the 9 p.m. seating with pre-fixes and a ball drop, plus live DJ and Vegas showgirls. The second seating includes a 3-course dinner for $125 per person. Bar Franco is open all night on a first-come, first-served basis. The restaurant is also open on New Year’s Day for “The Hangover Brunch” from noon to 4 p.m.

Gioia Mia New Year’s Eve Party

Indulge in a four-course meal at Gioia Mia (331 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) with music by Jacque Johnson & Jazz Trio. The New Year’s Eve delicious menu options include Tuna Tartare, Braised Duck and Taleggio Triangoli, Short Rib Wellington, Adult S’mores Sundae, and more. Seatings are available from 5–9 p.m. The cost is $135 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Fitzgerald’s 1928 New Year’s Eve Dinner

Fitzgerald’s 1928 (13 Herman Street, Glen Ridge) will feature a special menu by Chef Roy in addition to its classic fare. The festivities don’t end there! Stay after dinner for a late-night party and champagne toast at midnight to watch the ball drop

Pharmacie Bar + Kitchen’s Disco Pajama Party

Pharmacie’s (389 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) Monkey Disco Fever NYE Bash is back! Step into 2024 in style at the Disco Pajama Party—a night of scintillating tunes, Monkey Shoulder magic, and a Pajama Fashion Show that’ll have everyone talking. Enjoy a premium bar, delectable hors d’oeuvres, a midnight bubbles toast, and more. Tickets are $123. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $150.

Montclair Brewery’s New Year’s Eve Winter White Party

Bid farewell to 2023 at the New Year’s Eve Winter White Party at Montclair Brewery (101 Walnut Street, Montclair) from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Start the evening with the soulful and rhythmic Water Street performing at 8 p.m., followed by Bone Daddy & The Hoochies at 11 p.m. Each ticket includes one drink ticket and a midnight toast. Tickets are $55.

Llewellyn Parq Bar and Grill’s NYE Sneaker Ball

Get ready for the NYE Sneaker Ball in the Parq! Only 150 tickets are available at Llewellyn Parq’s New Year’s Eve Party (104 Harrison Avenue, West Orange), which includes admission, a 2-hour full buffet, a limited open bar, noisemakers, and a champagne toast. The dress code is semi-formal attire with your dopest sneakers. The event will run from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $85.

46 Lounge New Year’s Eve Party

Party from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. at 46 Lounge (300 US Highway 46 East, Totowa) with music by DJ Tony Gia, DJ A-Mixx, DJ Brendan O’Neill & Tory Flow playing Open Format, Top 40, Hi-Energy Dance & Today’s Hits. Ball Drop by DJ Encore and Countdown by MC James Grant. General admission tickets are $100 per person and include a 5-hour premium open bar from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., passed appetizers and sushi rolls, gourmet buffet dinner, dessert platters, premium party favors, and noisemakers, velour fedoras and glittered feather tiaras, live broadcast of the Ball Drop, champagne toast at midnight, and a continental breakfast at 4 a.m. Table reservations are available for an additional cost. Additional table packages and VIP reservations are available.

Bowlero’s NYE Party

Ring in the new year by having a ball at Bowlero (679 Washington Avenue, Belleville). Enjoy private lanes and non-stop fun. The NYE Ball Drop Package features four hours of unlimited bowling (shoes included), a $5 arcade card, a signature menu, and champagne and sparkling cider toast. Cost is $58.99 per person. Upgrade to the deluxe package ($69.99 per person) for an expanded food menu and a $10 arcade card. The event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party at The Shannon Rose

Celebrate 2024 at The Shannon Rose (98 Kingsland Road, Clifton)! Doors open at 9 p.m. The event will feature live music from Radio Stranger & DJ Jon C. Choose a 4-hour open bar package for $75 or a 3-course dinner plus a 4-hour open bar for $100. Both include a champagne toast at midnight.