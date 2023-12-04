

I am writing in response to a recent letter to the editor written by someone who is a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, which according to its website, is a Jewish anti-Zionist organization. In its vision statement, Jewish Voice for Peace states, “We envision a world where all people — from the U.S. to Palestine — live in freedom, justice, equality, and dignity.” Please note there is no inclusion of a Jewish state mentioned in its vision statement.

If I were to write a vision statement that represents my worldview, I would write “I envision a world in which all people, from every continent, live in peace, security, and freedom, with basic human needs, such as shelter, food, and health services, met in an adequate manner so no one suffers from strife, fear, displacement, malnutrition, starvation, and the effects of climate change.” Although JVP purports to be concerned with equality for all, why isn’t it concerned about countries mentioned by the International Rescue Committee as suffering the worst humanitarian crises on earth, such as Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Chad, the Central African Republic and Nigeria?

Gaza is currently suffering a humanitarian crisis as well. It is not the only place in the world where people are dying due to displacement, war, lack of access to clean water, and sufficient food. Sadly, people are dying all over the world. As a Jew who believes in tikkun olam, repairing the world, I believe we should be equally as concerned about all places in the world where people lack freedom, equality and dignity due to the fact that their basic rights are not being met.

I am concerned about civilians in Gaza, but I am worried about the existential crisis Israel is going through. As a Zionist, I believe in the necessity of a Jewish homeland, but that does not negate the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Currently, there are no partners for a peaceful resolution on either side, but I try to remain optimistic that, eventually, there will be brave Israeli and Palestinian leaders who recognize the only viable solution is peaceful coexistence in a two-state solution, where all parties benefit from freedom, mutual respect for human life, and perhaps, one day, economic cooperation.

Referring back to JVP, it is unfortunately not only an anti-Zionist organization, but an organization that is complicit in the current rise of antisemitism. Although I distinguish between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, it has become evident that most people do not, as illustrated by antisemitic statements made by anti-Zionist protestors as well as by an increase in violent attacks against Jews throughout the world. I hope the Township of Montclair will issue definitive statements against antisemitism and Islamophobia so, at least within our own community, we can all feel safe. As a Jew as well as a Zionist, I hesitate nowadays before attending Jewish events. No one should have to live in fear in Montclair or anywhere else.

Tamar Schattner-Elmaleh

Montclair