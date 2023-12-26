Aerial view of the 8-acre Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan area.

A group of residents filed a lawsuit against the Township of Montclair and the Town Council over the approval of the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan. They believe the plan is inappropriately oversized and substantially inconsistent with the Master Plan that prescribes our land use vision & policies. The Planning Board agreed and listed the inconsistencies along with their recommendation not to adopt the Council’s Redevelopment Plan.

The group’s year of legislative advocacy failed, and they now seek recourse through judicial intervention. The apparent objective is a drawn-out procedural reset looking for a fresh start with a new Council and a mandate to scale back the plan’s size.

I am addressing only the First Count in the complaint because it is at the heart of community divide and hinges on municipal land use, an area I am familiar with. The sensationalized Fourth Count strikes me as a fishing expedition and the other counts are derivative with flaws of matching degree and independently incapable of delivering the delay necessary to carry it over to the next Council.

The First Count alleges that a procedural defect was created by the Council’s lack of a proper response to the Planning Board’s findings of fact. However, the Council is not legally required to bring the Redevelopment Plan into conformance with the Planning Board’s findings. Where substantial inconsistencies exist, it has to itemize the reasons for deviating and enter them into the record of the proceedings. The Council acted on the conclusion of the Township Planner and the counsel of the Township Attorney that the Redevelopment Plan was consistent to the Master Plan and did not require attaching justifications to the approving ordinance.

What does the Master Plan actually say and why the disagreement? Many stakeholders likely didn’t bat an eye reading the Planning Board report that compared the Redevelopment Plan’s zoning for consistency to the Master Plan’s proposed C-1 Activity Node zone. The Planning Board confirmed what many already understood, it was a proposed C-1 zone. Unfortunately, this belief lacks solid proof in the Master Plan. I can’t find a Master Plan version in the last 6 years with language or a map indicating a proposed C-1 zone for Lackawanna Plaza. I did find clearly erroneous or contradictory maps within each version.

The Planning Board also concluded the Redevelopment Plan would be detrimental to the quality of life in nearby residential neighborhoods. However, the Master Plan did explicitly anticipate and address the impact on adjacent zones from the development of this tract.

The Master Plan intended the proposed adjacent C-3 Montclair Center Edge zones “would feel connected to, but distinct from the major commercial corridor along Bloomfield Avenue.” It explains the zone “helps establish a transition between high-density main street development and well-established lower-density residential neighborhoods.” It also recognized the impact of the proposed C-3 built environment as “pedestrian circulation will be given a priority and traffic will move at a slow-to-moderate pace.”

Why did the Planning Board report omit these related statements of purpose, policy, form and character in the Master Plan? Did the Planning Board reinterpret the Master Plan when faced with its notable ambiguities? Did the Planning Board’s irrelevant claim that the Master Plan “lacked the current vision of the community” indicate an analytical cross-contamination from their concurrent decennial Master Plan Re-examination task?

Then there is the question of the lone revision to the Lackawanna Plaza language by the Planning Board since 2017: “Key to the plan is balancing preservation of the historic Lackawanna train station with providing a new state-of-the-art supermarket.”

Did the Planning Board, maybe attempting to right a historic wrong in approving the first Lackawanna application, have tunnel vision and didn’t foresee that the next iteration’s approach might leverage the unique permitted heights & density of uses of the proposed C-1 Activity Node zone?

Regardless of how the court rules on this complaint, the redevelopment of Lackawanna Plaza demonstrates that the Master Plan was not well written or synchronized with the community’s evolving vision for this landmark site. It has not been the tool we thought would help assimilate the foreseeable competing demands of the various constituencies into a political consensus necessary to advance the biggest redevelopment here in over a century.

It would misplace the blame to attribute this latest derailment of Lackawanna’s redevelopment to the residents group. The Planning Board must own the flawed report that is the plaintiff’s substantive exhibit in the lawsuit against the town.

Frank Rubacky

Montclair