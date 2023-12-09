Ada C. Monzon of Montclair, a native of Lima, Peru, died at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. She was 66.

Mrs. Monzon was born in 1957, the daughter of Maria Razuri and Julio Huaman, and had 10 siblings, brothers Edgar, Felix, Marco, Carlos and Americo and sisters Nelida, Irma, Doris, Hermila and Ninfa.

She graduated from West Caldwell High School, where she participated in activities such as volleyball, gymnastics and track.

Mrs. Monzon attended a technical college, studied to be a medical secretary and graduated in 1976.

She worked for 18 years at East Orange General Hospital, now Carewell Health Medical Center, as a patient registration coordinator in the emergency room.

She was a grandmother, a favorite tia (aunt) to many but most of all an outstanding mother to David, Jennifer and Stephanie.

One of Mrs. Monzon’s most amazing achievements was buying a home for her family in Montclair, where she raised her family. She always kept her door open to anyone who needed a place to stay. All were welcome at the “Monzon Motel.”

Visitation is Monday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St. Services will be Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Claver Church, 56 Elmwood Ave.