Caroline Firebrace Hinton of Montclair, secretary at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, died on Dec. 13, 2023. She was 96.

Mrs. Hinton was born in 1927 in Montclair to the late James and Louise Firebrace.

She attended Montclair public schools and graduated from Montclair High School in 1945. She later attended the Newark Secretarial School.

Upon graduation from business school she was employed at St. Mark’s as a part-time secretary and eventually became full time.

Mrs. Hinton was a member of the church school, the Chancel Choir, the Ebony Club, Montclair Community Services and the Neighborhood Council, where she served as secretary for more than 30 years.

She received the Denman Evangelism Award from the Northern New Jersey Conference of the Methodist Church, a Mayor and Council of the Township of Montclair Proclamation, and an Essex County Executive Award.

Mrs. Hinton is survived by her son, Collien Jr., nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Collien Hinton Sr.

Visitation is Friday, Dec. 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 51 Elm St., with a service immediately following.

Arrangements were by Martin’s Home for Service, 48 Elm St.