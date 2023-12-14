Dr. Anthony P. Caggiano Jr.

Dr. Anthony P. Caggiano Jr. of Woodland Park, formerly of Montclair, who held leadership positions at Mountainside Hospital and with county, state and national medical organizations, died on Dec. 12, 2023. He was 84.

Dr. Caggiano, who helped more than 7,000 women give birth during his career, obtained his undergraduate degree at Seton Hall University and received his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Martland Hospital Unit-Newark City Hospital (later UMDNJ–NJMS).

Following postgraduate studies, he served two years during the Vietnam conflict in the Air Force at Altus Air Force Base in Altus, Oklahoma. Capt. Caggiano cared for the wives and families of the airmen and pilots while at the base.

After his tour of duty, he returned to New Jersey, where he practiced his specialty in the Montclair, Glen Ridge, Bloomfield and West Essex area. He served as an attending physician at Mountainside, Clara Maass, St. Barnabas and Columbus hospitals.

Though busy with his private practice, Dr. Caggiano found time for leadership and administrative roles. Mountainside Hospital became his primary hospital, and he served as director of obstetrics and gynecology, president of the medical staff, member of the board of trustees and chairman of the Mountainside Physician Hospital Organization. He served as president of the Associated Physicians of Montclair and vicinity.

Dr. Caggiano became active with the Essex County Medical Society and eventually served as its president. The Medical Society of New Jersey elected him to the board of trustees, and he eventually became president of the society and chairman of the trustees.

As president of that society, he fought for patients’ and physicians’ rights with insurance companies (HMOs). He also lobbied for tort reform.

After 33 years, Dr. Caggiano returned to his first love of teaching medicine and surgery full-time. He retired from private practice and became a clinical associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UMDNJ-NJMS. He served for many years as a faculty council member and on the board of the University Physicians Associates.

He was named as an examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and examined candidates for board certification for more than eight years. At the university, he received the prestigious Golden Apple Award from the medical students, the Council of Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology National Faculty Award, and the Association of Professors in Gynecology and Obstetrics Excellence in Teaching Award.

The alumni association of the New Jersey Medical School awarded him its Charles L. Brown Award for his care of underserved patients of Newark and vicinity. He also dedicated his services to clients in the Straight and Narrow program in Paterson for Catholic Charities.

He was an avid golfer and won the President’s Cup at the Glen Ridge Country Club in 1987. He was very proud of his three holes-in-one.

Dr. Caggiano was famous for saying, “No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care.” He believed that God blessed him for allowing him to “assist over 7,000 women bring new life into the world.”

He is survived by his six children, Anthony III (Bettina), Tracy Lyn and John Sweeney, Dawn Pier (Bobby Wohlgemuth), Danielle Maria (Carl Houser), Marc Anthony and Angela Costagliola, and Erik Francis and Brenda Galarza; his sister, Anne Marie; nine grandchildren, Noah, Marc, Luke, Drew, Cade, Madelyn, Jordyn, Chase and Olivia; his longtime companion, Rachel D’Amore and her family, Anthony and Marlene Giordano, Frank and Carol Mitarotonda, Nick Mitarotonda, and their children, Frank II, Matthew, Jenna, Krista and Emily, as well as his extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dr. Caggiano was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Anthony P. Caggiano Sr. and Ella (nee Donlon), his sister, Ellen, and his brother, Joe.

Visitation is Friday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory, 94 Pine St., with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.