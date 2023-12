Edmond “Poppy” Giles

Edmond “Poppy” Giles, of Montclair, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. He was 60.

He was a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held after the holidays.

Arrangements were made by Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals.