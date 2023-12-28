Eileen Ann Harrington

Eileen Ann Harrington, a teacher, homemaker and longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully following a brief illness on Dec. 25, 2023. She was 73.

Mrs. Harrington was born in 1950, the daughter of Roger John and Mary Grace (Loughery) Booth. She grew up in Clifton and attended Clifton public schools.

She graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford. Following college, she taught at St. Andrew School in Clifton for seven years.

During this time, she married her beloved husband, James M. “Jim” Harrington; the couple recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

Upon the birth of the couple’s first child, Mrs. Harrington left the teaching profession and became a homemaker, welcoming all and building people up through her hospitality. The family moved to Montclair in 1986.

With her brother, Douglas, and husband, Jim, she cared for her mother in their home. She was the loving mother of Maura and Eilish.

Mrs. Harrington taught at Pilsbury School in Montclair for several years. She was an active member of St. Cassian Parish, organizing events for the school, serving multiple terms on the Pastoral Council and acting as Rosary Society treasurer and as a Youth Ministry volunteer.

In recent years she experienced one of her greatest joys: being grandmother to two young boys who adored her.

Mrs. Harrington is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Maura Grace Logue (Peter) and Eilish Rosanna Harrington; her grandsons, Seamus Jude and Ruairi Brian Logue; her brother, Douglas G. Booth, and cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Roger, and mother, Mary Grace; her brother, Roger, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Louise Harrington.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cassian Roman Catholic Church, 187 Bellevue Ave. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Donations in Mrs. Harrington’s memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology, Lewis Hall, 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange, NJ 07079, attn. Michael Burt. On the check’s memo line please write “In memory of Eileen Harrington.”

Arrangements were by Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park St.