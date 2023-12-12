John Falzer of Montclair, founder of the Jonal glassware and crystal company, died of complications from a stroke on Dec. 2, 2023. He was 80.

Mr. Falzer and his twin brother, Louis, were born in Washington, D.C., in 1943 to Annelise (Munch) and Louis Falzer. Soon after, the family moved to Mamaroneck, New York, where they lived until the brothers graduated from high school.

They both played Little League and high school baseball, a sport Mr. Falzer continued to play in college as a pitcher. He attended Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, graduating in 1966 with a B.B.A.

It was while attending Adelphi that he met his future wife, Gloria, who attended a nearby rival university but luckily went to the same college pub. He served as president of Omicron Pi fraternity, where he made friendships that continued until his last days. Just recently he organized an annual get-together with a few college friends.

Soon after graduating, Mr. Falzer was drafted into the U.S. Army, in which he served from 1968 to 1970, the latter half stationed in Okinawa with the U.S. Army Security Agency as a military intelligence officer. He ended his service with the rank of first lieutenant.

He spent his business career in the tabletop industry and launched his innovative glassware and crystal company, Jonal Crystal, in 1983. Jonal designed and manufactured many unique original products, including the highly successful “CRYSTAL KISS” candy dish through a licensing agreement with Hershey.

After Jonal was sold in 1997, Mr. Falzer continued to work in the industry, most recently with Qualia Glass. He retired in 2020.

He loved to travel, and he and his wife made several trips to Europe, Japan and throughout the states. Always athletic, as a young man he played tennis, and after retiring he became an avid golfer. He also took up writing – mostly short stories, one of which won an Essex County 2022 writing award.

Mr. Falzer was a great friend to many, regularly keeping in touch with friends new and old. But his greatest passion was his family, especially being a grandfather to Harry and Louise, attending soccer games and performances, and teaching Harry to play golf.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria (nee Kjeldsen); his twin brother, Louis (Kathe Wood Falzer); sons Michael (Jennifer) and Adam (Lise Landeau); grandchildren Harrison and Louise, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

The family will hold a celebration of his life at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Montclair Ambulance Unit or Sandy Hook Promise, dedicated to protecting children from gun violence.