Magda E. Rosado, a longtime resident of Upper Montclair and a retired vice president of Chemical Bank, died peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. She was 83.

Born in 1940 in Peru, Ms. Rosado later moved to Brooklyn, where she dedicated herself to caring for a family’s children.

Her career at Chemical Bank in Manhattan spanned more than 30 years. Her bilingual proficiency and people skills propelled her to the position of vice president, making her retirement a testament to her dedication and success.

A resident of Upper Montclair for over 50 years, Ms. Rosado was a well-known and respected member of the community. She had a radiant spirit and brightened the day of everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. Her warm and caring nature left a lasting impact on those who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by six nieces and nephews and 30 grand-nieces and -nephews.

Ms. Rosado was predeceased by her parents, Jose Luis Rosado Rojo and Elena Cano Leon De Rosado, and two brothers and eight sisters.

A Mass in her honor will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Cassian R.C. Church, 187 Bellevue Ave., with burial to follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Lamp for Haiti, a Montclair-based health care and aid organization that serves marginalized communities in Haiti, lampforhaiti.org.

Arrangements were by Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park St.