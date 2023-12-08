Mary Manley, a lifelong resident of Montclair who presided over the nursery at St. James Episcopal Church for more than 30 years, died on Dec. 6, 2023. She was 100.

Mrs. Manley worked at ITT during World War II before marrying her husband, Frank, and starting their family.

She was known as “Miss Mary” to the hundreds of children she cared for over the years at the nursery at St. James.



A longtime parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Mrs. Manley was beloved by her family and friends; she touched many lives with her laughter, sense of humor, generosity and kindness. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She is survived by her children, Robert, Eileen, Kenneth (Terese) and Russell; her grandchildren, Kristi, Timothy, Joyce, Stuart, Clifford, Sarah, Tyler, Colleen, Juliet, Kaitlin and Alyssa, and her 13 great-grandchildren, Nicole, Marcus, Chloe, Ethan, Payton, Rex, Andrew, Stella, Ronin, Frankie, Conor, Nate and Colin.



Mrs. Manley was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Frank.

Visitation is at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St., on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 1 Munn St., with burial following at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 712 Grove St.