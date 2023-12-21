Mary Norman “Normie” Dickerson of Little Falls, a former head of campus of the Montclair Kimberley Academy’s middle school, died at home on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. She was 83.

Mrs. Dickerson grew up in Washington, Virginia, and graduated from Mary Washington College in 1961 with a degree in math. After graduation, she took a position teaching math and English for two years in Japan through the Episcopal Church.

It was at her going away party that she met her future husband, the Rev. Park Dickerson. They married shortly after her return.

She was a passionate and creative educator, having received her master’s in education from Plymouth State College in 1983, and she taught math for more than 30 years in both public and private schools, including in Hanover, New Hampshire, Mascoma, New Hampshire, and Montclair.

In 2000, she retired from Montclair Kimberley Academy after 18 years in various positions, including head of campus at the middle school.

She spent her life helping others, including volunteering at a Navajo reservation when she was a junior in college, bringing meals to shut-ins and organizing activities for children at a homeless shelter.

During her time in Montclair, Mrs. Dickerson was an active member at First Congregational Church of Montclair, where her husband was the pastor for 18 years.

She and her husband retired to Salem, Virginia, in 2000. During retirement, she was an active member and leader at the Salem Museum as well as Glade Church in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Mrs. Dickerson was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs. She enjoyed hosting gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Remy. She organized summer activities for her grandchildren at what the family called “Camp Gran.”

In March 2022, she moved back to New Jersey to be closer to her family. She loved her family fiercely and could always be counted on when they needed her.

Mrs. Dickerson is survived by her daughter, Lynn Carmichael (Clark); her daughter-in-law, Ellen See; her sisters, Drucilla Knutsen and Dorothy Jones, and her grandchildren, Sean and Sara Carmichael and Victoria and Garrett Dickerson.

She was predeceased by her husband, Park, her son, Benjamin Dickerson, and her brother, George Davis.

A memorial service of celebration will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 176 Cooper Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Glade Church in Blacksburg, Virginia, gladeucc.org, or to The Ehlers-Danlos Society, ehlers-danlos.com.

Arrangements were by Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park St.