Richard Steele of Stratford, Connecticut, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died at the Carolton Nursing Home in Fairfield, Connecticut, on Dec. 8, 2023. He was 101.

Mr. Steele was born and raised in Montclair, the son of Wesley and Edith (Raymond) Steele and the fifth of their six children. He graduated from Montclair High School in 1940.

He and his wife, Florence (Rodey) Steele, also from Montclair, resided in their hometown until they moved to Chatham in 1971 and then, in retirement, to Stratford 1991, where he was very active in Oronoque Village.

When the United States entered World War II, Mr. Steele enlisted in the Marine Corps and was sent to aviation ordnance training at Quantico, Virginia. He began preflight training in March 1943 in Athens, Georgia, and then moved to NAS Pensacola, Florida, where he earned his wings in February 1944.

In late spring 1945, he was deployed to the Pacific and stationed at the Navy fleet anchorage at Ulithi Atoll in the Western Caroline Islands. He saw action in the Marine Scouting and Bombing Squadron.

After the Japanese surrender he shipped home and was released from active duty in 1946, but he remained in the Marine Corps Reserve.

He married in Montclair, and he and his wife started their family. He worked at Bankers Trust Co., N.Y.C., and attended night school at NYU, receiving his B.A. in banking and finance in 1951.

During the Korean War, Mr. Steele was recalled to active duty in April 1952 and served until March 1955. He was initially based at NAS Pensacola as a flight instructor; then he was deployed to Korea, as instrument officer and draft commander with a Marine attack squadron.

After returning from Korea to civilian life in Montclair, he began a 30-year career as an administrative accountant with Consolidated Edison Co., New York. He remained in the Reserves and for another year flew each month out of Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

During this time, he was flying the F9F jet. When he made the decision to stop flying, he continued in the Reserve for many years and completed advanced training courses. He retired in 1987 from the USMC Reserve with the rank of major.

During his military career, as a single-engine pilot, he logged over 2,000 hours from 1943 to 1956. He flew eight or nine different planes, including the Helldiver, Sky Raider and Panther. He had several opportunities to fly the Chance Vought F4U Corsair and, subsequent to his move to Stratford, became an avid supporter of the restoration of the Corsair and the Connecticut Air and Space Center in Stratford.

Mr. Steele was an active member of the Oronoque Marine Group and the Marine Corps League Housatonic Detachment 1129 and was affiliated with Stratford VFW Post 9460.

For many years, he was a contributing member of the Stratford Historical Society. Having researched family genealogy, he found that his ancestors included the Rev. Thomas Hooker, a founder of Hartford, Connecticut, and the Curtis and Judson families, early settlers of Stratford. Among his other ancestors were numerous patriots in the American Revolution.

In good health and spirits until his death, he had quietly celebrated his 101st birthday in February with family. His 100th birthday had been celebrated in the company of many friends, neighbors, local veterans and officials.

Mr. Steele is survived by his two daughters, Helen Katherine S. Lea (Jeffrey), of Fairfield, Connecticut, and of Glen, New Hampshire, and Mildred Rodey Steele of Philadelphia; his granddaughter, Amanda Katherine Lea (Nicholas B. Stonecipher); his great-granddaughter, Renlea Steele Stonecipher of St. Albans, Vermont; his sister-in-law, Joyce K. Steele, and his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Florence, as well as his siblings, Katherine S. Klaas, Raymond Steele, Elizabeth S. Bonner, John Wesley Steele and George Robert Steele.

