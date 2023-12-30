Steven J. Ross

Steven J. Ross, of Montclair, died on Dec. 14, 2023. He was 80.

Mr. Ross grew up in Clifton and lived in Manhattan, a city he loved deeply.

After a successful career in legal executive recruitment and placement, he retired to

Montclair and devoted his second career to abstract expressionist painting.

Mr. Ross was exhibited locally, including at Studio Montclair. He was passionate about all forms of art and never missed an edition of The New York Times.

He never lost hope that the Jets would win.

He was loved for 31 years by his wife, Emily Aronson.

