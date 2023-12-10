

Thomas J. Russo, former Montclair chief of police and director of public safety who dedicated 42 years of his life to the Montclair Police Dept., died on Thursday, December 7, 2023. He was 86.

Born on April 8, 1937, in Montclair, Mr. Russo grew up in a predominantly Italian-American neighborhood in Montclair’s Fourth Ward. He attended Montclair High School where he excelled at football, basketball and baseball. Seven days after graduating from high school he joined the United States Navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Dash MSO 428.



When his tour of duty ended in 1959, Mr. Russo returned home and met his future wife Imelda (“Mel”), who he later married in November 1962. In 1960, Mr. Russo began his police career as a beat cop with the Montclair Police Department. He rose through the ranks and served more than 40 years. He was a superior officer for over 25 years and became police chief in 1993. When he retired in 2001, Mr. Russo was appointed director of public safety.

Mr. Russo was a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association in Washington, D.C. and the Secret Service Dignitary Protection Program in Washington, D.C. Later in his life, Mr. Russo would attend Montclair State University for eight years to successfully attain his bachelor’s degree. His proudest achievement was his family whom he loved more than anything in the world.



He is survived by his beloved wife Imelda (Finn) of 62 years. He was the loving father of the late Donna Russo, Dawn Donohue (Russo) and her husband James Donohue and Diane Mautone (Russo) and her husband Vincent Mautone. His greatest love was his six adored grandchildren: Melissa Mautone, Caitlin Fitzgerald (Donohue) and husband Jack, Stephanie Mautone, Dane Mautone, Brian Donohue and Nicole Mautone. He is also survived by his nieces Angela Pilsbury and Michele Ofsak, many friends and his special lifelong best friend of 80 plus years, Rocky Cifalino and his wife Annette.

Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St. Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory, 94 Pine St. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair.