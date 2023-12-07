Watchung Avenue Train Station (FILE PHOTO)

It’s Montclair’s on again, off again waiting room, since at least 2007.

A reader tipped us off that the door to the Watchung Train Station waiting room was screwed shut, an affront to commuters looking for refuge from the cold. Here’s why, according to Daniel Terry, the Township of Montclair’s new communication specialist:

“As of the summer of 2023, the Watchung Train Station waiting room has been closed for repairs. The decision to close the building was made to assess and address necessary repairs to prevent further damage to this historic structure. Unfortunately, the closure will remain in effect throughout the winter. Please be assured that our team is actively taking the necessary steps to reopen the Watchung Train Station waiting room. Comfort and safety remain our top priorities. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period. If you have any further questions or concerns, feel free to reach out, and we will do our best to keep you updated on the progress.”

When the waiting room was open, these were the posted hours.

Last year, the Watchung Train station waiting room reopened after being closed, on a time lock schedule that had the waiting room open from early morning to evening Monday – Friday, and then locked on Saturday and Sunday.

Vandalism has long been a problem at the waiting room. Back in 2007, then-town manager Joseph Hartnett made an attempt to find a tenant for the space, someone who would provide a service while allowing space for commuters to wait. Hartnett, in 2007, sent a flyer to local merchants at Watchung Plaza with this call for a tenant:

The Township of Montclair is interested in entertaining ideas for locating a merchant in the Watchung Avenue Train Station. We are seeking someone who would open the station during morning rush hour and perhaps two hours during evening rush hour, in exchange for the rights to do business inside the station. The possibilities include running a newsstand with coffee and other amenities, or concierge type services such as accepting dry cleaning in the morning, and returning dry cleaning in the evening. Or, use your imagination as to what might be successful for you to run out of the station. We are also willing to try this on an experimental basis, if you are not sure how something would work out.

Montclair Local reached out to NJ Transit regarding the closure, but have not received a response.

Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager said she was not aware that the waiting room was again closed to commuters and said she would look into it.

“I would like to see it open for the warmth, safety and comfort of commuters,” said Schlager.

She also recalled interest in the space over the years and some ideas that were flaoted for a tenant who could provide coffee and baked goods in the morning and then takeaway soup and sandwiches for commuters on their way home, but nothing came to fruition.

“It’s been frustrating as a council person,” she added. “I would like to see something vibrant and creative there.”



What do you think would work? What business or service you’d like to see at the historic Watchung Train Station?