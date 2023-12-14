

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck Monday evening in Montclair at the intersection of Bellevue and North Mountain Avenues.

“The pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk at that location,” said Lt. Stephanie Egnezzo, supervisor of the Montclair Police Department’s traffic bureau. Egnezzo added that the crash is under investigation; the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police vehicles at the intersection of Bellevue and North Mountain Monday. (ILMAR VANDERER)

Montclair residents have been calling for more immediate action by the Township to make Montclair streets safer for pedestrians, as recently as the last council meeting, where they asked calling for additional stop signs, improvements to crosswalks and street lights, and making dangerous intersections safer for pedestrians.

Montclair’s Vision Zero task force has a goal to eliminate all traffic-related and pedestrian and bicycle crashes by 2028.